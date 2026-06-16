Can Indiana's Offensive Line Keep the Hoosiers in the CFP Hunt?

Former Indiana University football coach Kevin Wilson wasn't perfect, but he sure knew how to give a good quote.



One of his best and most memorable recitations is an apt observation on the importance of the offensive line: “You can only call what you can block.”

2026 Indiana Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

After years of struggling to field a competent group upfront, position coach Bob Bostad has established Indiana among the nation’s elite on the offensive line, and the Hoosiers enter the 2026 season projected to again have one of the best starting offensive lines in the country.

All-American Left Tackle Returns to Anchor O-Line

The Hoosiers received good news early in the offseason as Carter Smith announced he would be returning to Indiana for his final season of college football. Smith should be a regular on the preseason All-America lists, and is being mocked by experts to land in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.



The 6-5 left tackle was a consensus All-American in 2025 and he has allowed a grand total of just eight sacks in four years of high-level football. He is ranked fourth overall for returning offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus, and his place in IU lore as one of the top linemen in school history is already secured.

Three Other Returning Starters Round Out Elite Returning Core

The Hoosiers have three other returning starters for the 2026 season after winning the National Championship. Drew Evans is back at left guard after another stellar campaign.



When the veteran is healthy, he is a rock-solid interior lineman, and Bob Bostad could shift him to center or right guard, but I’m betting he’ll stick at left guard and continue to pair with Carter Smith to form a dominant left side of the line.

Pat Coogan was an emotional leader and a nasty physical presence at center, and his loss to the NFL will be felt, but the Indiana Hoosiers have an option with experience that can step up.



Redshirt Senior Bray Lynch was originally recruited as a center, and he has played there occasionally for Indiana and has the physical tools to kick inside and handle that spot without worry.

At right tackle, Adedamola Ajani is ready to take over as the full-time starter at right tackle after gradually inserting himself into the mix as the 2025 season went on.



Ajani played snaps at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard last year, but he has the athleticism and length to handle the outside, and he started the Rose Bowl and the National Championship.

All-Big Ten Transfer Completes the Puzzle

There was one obvious hole in IU’s lineup, and they filled it about as well as possible.



Former All-Big Ten offensive guard Joe Brunner announced he was leaving Wisconsin, and IU quickly pounced on him.



Brunner is 6-7 and extremely experienced, and his addition plugs the spot at offensive guard. I think Brunner slides in at right guard and pairs with the relatively inexperienced Ajani on the right side.



On paper, he’s been a better pass blocker than run blocker, but he’s a plus-level addition that gives IU one of the best starting fives in college football.

Depth Options Ready to Step Up

With dreams of another lengthy season that matches the length of an NFL campaign, depth is important. The Hoosiers don’t have much game experience on the bench but they do have several talented second and third-year players who should be ready to fill in if they are called on.

At tackle, Baylor Wilkin is probably the first man off the bench after appearing in four games as a freshman. Austin Leibfried is a utility player with the length to play anywhere, but his on-field playing time has thus far come at center.



Matt Marek and Evan Parker are other interior options that should be able to give IU quality snaps.



There is a major transition coming at the offensive line after this season, with four starters moving on after 2026. For this season, though, the line continues to be a strength and does the dirty work that allows the Hoosiers’ offense to soar.