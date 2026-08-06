Indiana and Purdue each others biggest rivals and a couple of Big Ten universities that don't have a lot of love-loss for one another.



When Curt Cignetti was hired just over two years ago, he spent part of his first day at Assembly Hall and took a moment to tell the pro-Hoosier crowd that "Purdue sucks!"

He then followed it up by adding, "but so does Michigan and Ohio State!", sending the basketball crowd into a complete frenzy.

Well, Purdue introduced new athletic director Tommy McClelland on Thursday, and he wasted no time attempting to create a Cignetti-like moment, only to have it end in complete disaster.

New Purdue Athletic Director Attempts to Take Shot at Indiana

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, McClelland took a moment to try and fire up Purdue fans across the nation by taking a shot at Indiana.



"We're here to win championships," said McClelland. "If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana"

In the video of the cut you can hear what sounds like perhaps three people giggling at the uncomfortable slight - check it out just below.

Already less than impressed with Purdue’s new athletic director hire.



Why????



Why in god’s name would you say this?



Do you realize how dumb this makes you look??? pic.twitter.com/UAcyiXwZ9I — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) August 6, 2026

Who in their right mind thought this was a good idea?



Was it McClelland himself, or was it someone above him who nudged him in that direction?

Championships are What Indiana Holds Over Purdue's Head

It doesn't take a genious to figure out that championships are what the Indiana faithful hold over Purdue backers.



In football and basketball both, Purdue holds the all-time edge in head-to-head meetings.

What trumps that, though?



National championships.

Indiana basketball fans point to the five banners on the wall at Assembly Hall and ask when the Boilermakers are ever going to win an NCAA Tournament of their own.



In football, the last two seasons have made it more of the same. Despite traditionally being a doormat, Indiana has turned into a powerhouse and won last year's title while Purdue hasn't won a conference game since 2023.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

I'm all for rivalries being rivalries and fun being had between all parties involved, but if I were a Purdue fan, I couldn't help but be a bit embarrassed with how the McClelland era has started in West Lafayette.

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4), Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket trophy after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Congratulations to Purdue for getting the hire done, though, and congratulations to McClelland for getting an athletic director job in the best conference in all of college sports.

Now go home and get your shine box.