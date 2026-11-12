After a relatively mild fall, a cold front blasted its way through Indiana on Wednesday night. This front will lead to frigid weather in Bloomington on Saturday for Indiana's big matchup at 3:30 pm ET against USC. How cold will it get?

Indiana-USC Weather Forecast on Saturday

It is time to break out the winter coats in Bloomington. When the Hoosiers take on the Trojans at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday; temperatures barely climb into the high 40s and stay below freezing until about 9 am according to The Weather Channel.

The forecast calls for early morning fog that will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. The forecasted high temperature is just 49 degrees with a real feel temperature of just 44 degrees. The wind is forecasted to be around 8 mph during the day,



The wind should die down in the second half, but temperatures will plummet after the sun goes down at 5:32 pm ET. The low temperature for Saturday night is just 27 degrees.

Fans Should Prepare For Dry, but Cold Conditions

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While it will be cold in Bloomington, it should be dry. Based on previous 3:30 pm games, Indiana will open the tailgate lots at 9 am for fans. With temperatures barely crawling above freezing the Hoosier faithful should dress in layers and maybe think about bringing a portable fire pit to stay warm.

The Tonsoni's tailgate before the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Brian and Amy were the hosts, middle two in frame. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Game Notes for IU-USC

Both the Hoosiers and Trojans have high stakes coming into Saturday's matchup. Indiana fell five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, from 4th to 9th, on Tuesday night and needs a win over the No. 18 Trojans to keep their chances afloat.

IU does control its own destiny for the Big Ten Championship and beyond thanks to an Oregon win over Ohio State last week. Indiana sits at 8-1 (5-1) and is in second place in the Big Ten. If they win out, they will make it to Indianapolis for the final Big Ten Championship Game.

The Hoosiers received a mixed bag of news in the initial availability report on Wednesday night. Quarterback Josh Hoover, who was hurt against Minnesota, was not on the list, but starting running back Turbo Richard will miss the game Saturday.

It will be just the fifth matchup all time between the two programs and the first since 1982. It is the first time the two programs have faced off as conference opponents since USC joined the Big Ten in 2024. USC leads the all-time series, 4-0.