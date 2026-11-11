What Indiana's Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings Really Means for Hoosiers

Indiana didn't play a football game last weekend, yet the Hoosiers somehow managed to lose more ground than just about anybody in the College Football Playoff race.



After debuting at No. 4 in the selection committee's initial rankings, Indiana dropped five spots to No. 9 on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers went from being positioned for a first-round bye to potentially playing a road playoff game without taking a single snap.

It's a frustrating development for an 8-1 team whose lone loss came by three points against Ohio State — who still had its quarterback at the time. But here's the thing, it shouldn't matter.



Indiana still controls its own postseason fate. Win the final three regular-season games, and the Hoosiers will be playing for a Big Ten championship. At that point, it would be awfully difficult to imagine them missing the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens in Indianapolis.

Why Indiana fell five spots

As frustrating as the drop might be, it wasn't entirely unjustified.



Indiana's resume took a significant hit during its bye week, with the six Big Ten opponents the Hoosiers have faced combining to go 0-6 on Saturday.

Ohio State, Indiana's lone loss, suffered its second consecutive defeat. Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern also lost, diminishing the value of several of the Hoosiers' better wins.



Meanwhile, Alabama, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee all jumped Indiana after picking up wins of their own.

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College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek called Indiana "the victim of having a bye week at the wrong time," pointing to the results of its previous opponents.



There's some truth to that assessment. But a five-spot drop for a team that didn't play still feels excessive, especially considering the committee placed Indiana fourth just seven days earlier.

Indiana still controls its playoff fate

If the season ended today, Indiana would travel to No. 8 Tennessee for a first-round playoff matchup, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl.



That's certainly a less favorable path than the first-round bye Indiana was positioned to receive last week. But there's little reason to get worked up over a hypothetical bracket with three regular-season games remaining.

The Hoosiers host No. 18 USC on Saturday before facing Washington and Purdue to close the regular season. Win all three, and Indiana is guaranteed a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.



That's the part of this equation that matters most.



An 11-1 Indiana team playing for a conference championship would have an exceptionally strong playoff resume, particularly with a victory over a ranked USC team. Even a loss in Indianapolis would leave the Hoosiers with a compelling case for an at-large berth.

Win the conference title, and Indiana would secure an automatic bid with a chance to earn a first-round bye.



Of course, another regular-season loss could make things considerably more complicated. Indiana's margin for error isn't what it appeared to be a week ago.

But the Hoosiers don't need to spend the next month worrying about the committee's opinion. They have an opportunity to settle the argument themselves.



Beat USC, Washington and Purdue, and Indiana will be playing for a Big Ten championship, with a College Football Playoff berth almost certainly waiting on the other side.



Five spots in November might make for plenty of conversation. Come December, they might not mean a thing.