The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) enter Saturday at the top-ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 4 in both national polls. They play host to a reeling Western Kentucky team Saturday at 4 pm. The late afternoon kickoff should provide fans some relief from the lingering heat.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Weather Forecast

Early season weather has not been the kindest to Indiana fans in 2026, but that should change on Saturday in Bloomington. the temperatures will still be hot with a high of 89 and a low of 70. There is just a 10% chance of rain as well.



The game is scheudled to kick off at 4 pm on Peacock and the later kickoff time should give Hoosier fans some shade to retreat to as the sun goes behind the press box and the west stands.

Perfect Tailgating Conditions for IU Fans

Indiana fans have been hit with the noon game bug that affects all the top teams in the conference. The Hoosiers first two home games were both in the early TV slot, which makes for a rushed tailgate and an unpleasantly hot experience in the stadium early in the year. Winds are forecast at 8 mph, while sunset is at 7:48 pm Saturday night.



On Saturday, IU fans will have plenty of time to soak in some sun and enjoy their tailgate menus, while getting to watch the game in a cooler, evening setting.

Additional Game Notes For Indiana-Western Kentucky

While not a rivalry, the Hoosiers and Hilltoppers have played five times since 2008, with the last three matchups being decided by a total of eight points. In their most recent meeting, the Hoosiers needed overtime to knock off WKU 33-30 in Bloomington in 2022.



The Hoosiers hold the nation's longest winning streak and home winning streak at 18 consecutive wins. Curt Cignetti is undefeated at Memorial Stadium in his two-plus seasons with IU. The Hoosiers are 8-0 in non-conference games under Cignetti and have won the last four by 30-plus points.

Western Kentucky's defense has been dismal against the run this season, allowing nearly 300 yards per game. Since 2024, when Cignetti arrived, Indiana has run the ball for over 200 times 14 times and for over 300 yards seven times. The Hoosiers are undefeated in those games.



The Hoosiers are looking to move to 3-0 before opening up Big Ten play at home next Friday against the Northwestern Wildcats.