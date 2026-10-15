3 Key Stats That Could Decide Indiana's Top-Five Clash With Ohio State

Indiana football has already survived a couple of close calls this season — Saturday's showdown with Ohio State figures to be an entirely different challenge.



The Hoosiers return to Bloomington following a dramatic comeback victory over Nebraska. Now comes a top-five matchup against the Buckeyes, who have talent on both sides of the ball to test Indiana in ways few opponents can.



Here are three statistical matchups that could help decide Saturday's showdown.

7.6 yards per play vs. 3.9 yards per play allowed

Something has to give when the Indiana offense has the ball on Saturday.



The Hoosiers lead the nation in yards per play at 7.6, having established themselves as one of the country's most explosive offenses. Ohio State, meanwhile, is allowing just 3.9 yards per play, the fourth-best mark nationally.

Indiana averages 10.2 yards per pass, while Ohio State is surrendering just 4.8 yards per attempt, the best mark in the country.



Indiana's ability to strike quickly was on full display against Nebraska. Josh Hoover connected with Nick Marsh for fourth-quarter touchdowns of 75 and 44 yards, helping erase a double-digit deficit.

Those are the plays that have made Indiana so difficult to defend. Even when an opponent manages to contain the Hoosiers for stretches, one breakdown can change the game.

Ohio State has spent the season preventing exactly that. Whether Indiana can continue generating explosive plays against a defense that rarely allows them could go a long way toward determining Saturday's outcome.

11.2 yards per pass vs. 7.0 yards per pass allowed

If Indiana's offense faces its toughest test yet, the same can certainly be said for its secondary as well.



Ohio State is averaging 11.2 yards per pass, the second-best mark nationally. Indiana's defense, meanwhile, is allowing 7.0 yards per pass, with pass coverage emerging as one of the few consistent concerns for the Hoosiers' defense this season.

The Buckeyes also have the most dangerous receiver in college football. Jeremiah Smith has the ability to turn routine completions into explosive gains, and Julian Sayin has consistently found ways to get him the football.

Indiana doesn't necessarily have to shut down Smith and the Buckeyes' passing attack entirely. But allowing Ohio State to consistently create chunk plays would put enormous pressure on an offense facing one of the nation's best defenses.

8.82% vs. 4% sack rate

For all the attention on the offensive playmakers in this matchup, the battle to reach the quarterback could be just as important.



Indiana's defense has recorded sacks on 8.82% of opposing dropbacks this season, ranking 18th nationally. Ohio State's offensive line has allowed sacks on 5.73% of Julian Sayin's dropbacks, ranking 67th.

On the flip side, Ohio State has recorded sacks on just 4.52% of opposing dropbacks, which ranks 104th in the country. Indiana's offensive line has surrendered sacks on 5.47% of Josh Hoover's dropbacks, which ranks 61st.



On paper, that gives Indiana a potential advantage.

The Hoosiers have been much more effective at getting to opposing quarterbacks, and disrupting Sayin's rhythm could be one way to prevent Ohio State's talented pass-catchers from taking over the game.

That doesn't mean Hoover will have all day to throw against the Buckeyes. But if Indiana can generate pressure without consistently allowing it on the other side, it could tilt an otherwise evenly matched showdown in the Hoosiers' favor.