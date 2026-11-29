For the third consecutive year, Indiana football turned the Old Oaken Bucket Game into a blowout.



After an uninspiring first quarter in which Purdue outgained Indiana 111-18, the Hoosiers found their footing and never looked back, cruising to a 41-14 win over the Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.



Here are three instant takeaways from Saturday's Senior Day win.

Josh Hoover looks like himself again

Perhaps the most encouraging development for Indiana on Saturday was how healthy Josh Hoover looked.



Curt Cignetti has previously pointed to ball velocity as an indicator of Hoover's health, and there was plenty of zip on some of the quarterback's throws Saturday.



Whether it was a deep ball to Tyler Morris late in the first half, a strike over the middle to Nick Marsh or an off-schedule completion to Charlie Becker while rolling to his right, Hoover made throws that haven't consistently been there for much of the second half of the season.



He also looked comfortable using his legs at times.



Hoover finished 17-of-22 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, turning in arguably his best performance since Indiana's win over Rutgers in early October.



Indiana has arguably the best receiving duo in the country in Becker and Marsh. Having a healthy quarterback capable of consistently getting them the ball could make a considerable difference moving forward.

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Indiana's offense finds some creativity

Indiana's offense looked more open, creative and fluid Saturday than it has in quite some time.



The Hoosiers got freshman wide receiver LeBron Bond involved, giving him his first two touches of the season on reverses that gained 11 and 13 yards.



Becker opened the scoring with a 22-yard rushing touchdown around the left side, showing off the speed that makes him such a dangerous weapon.



Perhaps most importantly, Indiana consistently threatened Purdue downfield. Hoover connected with Becker for a 62-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the second half, and the Hoosiers continued attacking deep through the air.



It's fair to acknowledge the quality of the opponent. But there was a level of creativity and aggressiveness to Indiana's offense Saturday that hasn't always been present this season.



With the talent Indiana has at the skill positions, finding different ways to get those players the ball should be a priority.

Indiana's defense returns to form

Through one quarter Saturday, it looked like more of the same from an Indiana defense that had allowed more than 400 yards in consecutive games for the first time under Cignetti in the last two weeks.



Purdue amassed 111 yards and seven first downs in the opening quarter. But after some early success from the Boilermakers, Bryant Haines' unit began looking much more like the defense Indiana fans have grown accustomed to watching.



Preston Zachman intercepted Ryan Browne twice, Byron Baldwin continued his impressive stretch of play and the Hoosiers increasingly made life difficult for Purdue's offense.



Perhaps the best illustration of Indiana's defensive turnaround came on a pair of fourth-and-1 plays. Purdue converted one in its own territory in the first quarter, but Indiana stuffed the Boilermakers in a similar situation in the fourth.



Purdue still finished with 315 yards of total offense, scored its first two touchdowns against a Curt Cignetti-coached Indiana team and found some success in the fourth quarter.



But after two weeks in which opposing offenses moved the ball with relative ease, Saturday was an encouraging return to form for the unit that's been the backbone of Indiana's success this season.