Kicker Nicolas Radicic Part of Indiana's Record-Setting Win at Michigan State
History was made in a variety of ways Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
No. 13 Indiana's 47-10 win over Michigan State gave the Hoosiers' their first 9-0 start and nine-game win streak in program history, and it tied the program's single-season wins record, joining the 1967 and 1945 teams.
It also led to Indiana redshirt freshman kicker Nicolas Radicic becoming the program's single-season record holder for extra points made in a season.
Radicic made all five extra point attempts on Saturday, extending his season total to 57 for 57. He passed Mitch Ewald's previous record of 56 extra points made in 2013 and Griffin Oakes' mark of 53 extra points in 2015. Ewald went 56 for 56 that season, and Oakes went 53 for 57.
Those records were accomplished across 12 and 13-game seasons, respectively, but Radicic surpassed those marks in just nine games. That's a testament to his accuracy and an Indiana offense that ranks second nationally at 46.6 points per game. Radicic is also 6 for 6 on field goal attempts this season, his longest being 37 yards at Northwestern.
Radicic joined Indiana as part of former head coach Tom Allen's 2023 recruiting class. Out of Coppell High School in Texas, Radicic was considered a five-star recruit by Kohl's Kicking and played in the 2023 Army All-American Bowl. He made two extra points and one field goal as a true freshman in 2023.
Indiana's 55 offensive touchdowns are the most since 2013, when it scored 61 touchdowns. The offensive line allowed zero sacks for the second straight Big Ten game, the first time that has happened since 2001, when the Hoosiers went five straight conference games without allowing a sack.
Indiana's 47 points on Saturday are the most it has ever scored against Michigan State, and the 37-point win is the Hoosiers' largest margin of victory over the Spartans ever. That passes records previously set in 2001, when Indiana scored 46 points against Michigan State, and 1991, when the Hoosiers won 31-0. Indiana's 47-unanswered points on Saturday are believed to be a program record, according to Indiana Athletics.
Indiana's 6-0 start in Big Ten play is the best six-game start to conference play in program history and ties the record for conference wins in a season, along with 2020, 1987 and 1967. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti now holds the program record for most wins in a season by a first-year coach.
The Hoosiers claimed another double-digit win on Saturday, which extends their program record to nine straight wins by 10-plus points. The 47 points scored against Michigan State gives the 2024 Hoosiers a program record of seven games with at least 40 points scored.
Indiana's defense was especially dominant on Saturday, allowing a program record of minus-36 rushing yards allowed. That broke the previous record of minus-32 yards, set in 2002 against William & Mary.
Indiana has held opponents under 100 rushing yards in six games this season, which ties the 1990 Hoosiers for most such games since at least 1950.
