LIVE BLOG: Follow As No. 13 Indiana Plays at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Hello everyone! The Hoosiers On SI live blog is finally ready to go! No. 13 Indiana tries to improve to 9-0 for the first time in school history as the Hoosiers take on the 4-4 Michigan State Spartans.
As Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said on his radio show on Thursday, quarterback Kurtis Rourke is expected to start today. Indiana had no one listed on its pregame injury report.
• End 1st quarter: Michigan State 10, Indiana 0. Hoosiers on the march as they're in Michigan State territory for the first time.
• Michigan State 10-0, 239 1Q. Kind of a sum of all fears kind of drive for the Spartans, who went 71 yards in 13 plays. Michigan State was able to exploit Indiana pressure on a couple of screen passes that went for double-digit yardage. QB Aidan Chiles can run and he demonstrated it to devastating effect twice. Once when he escaped Lanell Carr Jr. to run for a 9-yard first down on 3rd-and-8 and then again on the touchdown pass as he scrambled right and delivered a perfect strike on the run to Marsh. Work to do for the Hoosiers.
• Touchdown is confirmed. Indiana has used up its challenge for the game. Wasn't really that close. Not a good challenge by the Hoosiers.
• Touchdown Michigan State. QB Aidan Chiles scrambles and delivers a pass to Nick Marsh on the right side of the end zone. Indiana is challenging the play. Marsh tiptoed the sideline to make the play.
• Michigan State 3-0, 857 2Q. Uncharacteristic failure on third down for the Hoosiers. Miles Cross was wide open on a sideline route, but the ball bounced off of his hands. Not sure if the sun played a role, but it's catch that needs to be made. Rare back-to-back three-and-outs for Indiana. Spartans take over at their own 29.
• Michigan State 3-0, 958 1Q. Indiana trails! After a three-and-out series to start the game, Michigan State got into Indiana territory via a 33-yard catch by Nick Marsh. Indiana held the Spartans out of the red zone, but Jonathan Kim provided the Hoosiers with their first deficit of the season with a 47-yard field goal.
Indiana starters: Offense - QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Justice Ellison, WR Myles Price, WR Miles Cross, WR Elijah Sarratt, TE Zach Horton, C Mike Katic, G Bray Lynch, G Drew Evans, T Carter Smith, T Trey Wedig.
Defense - LB Aiden Fisher, LB Jailin Walker, EDGE Lanell Carr Jr., DT James Carpenter, DE Mikail Kamara, DT CJ West, DB Terry Jones, CB Jamier Johnson, CB D'Angelo Ponds, S Amare Ferrell, S Shawn Asbury II.
Pregame
• Pregame injuries: No one for Indiana is listed. It's Nov. 2 and everyone is healthy? Pretty remarkable. No one significant on the Michigan State report either.
• Indiana loses the toss again. Hoosiers will get the ball first. I think Indiana has only won one toss all season. Indiana having the ball first has worked just fine all season.
• Fashion report: Indiana never deviates from their default uniform. All white with red helmets. Michigan State is wearing all black. Since green is my favorite color, not a fan.
• I pride myself in being on it as far as traffic and most optimal driving routes are concerned, but I slipped today. I stayed with my son in Muncie last night to get a head start on the trip. I cruising along I-69, it's an easy drive to East Lansing, when I see a line of cars in front of me at about 12:15-ish just southwest of Lansing. Of course, it was right after I passed an exit.
OK, it happens. I waited for a bit, made incremental progress as one does in these situations, but then stopped dead in my tracks about a half-mile shy of the next exit. Nothing was moving. Apparently, there was a fatal accident that closed I-69 in both directions. Eventually, I made my way off the freeway, but by then, there were two traffic jams. The original on I-69 and the one caused by the I-69 closure.
Anyhow, I saw quite a bit more of "Pure Michigan" than I ever intended to. Comedy further ensued when my alternate route took me to an on-ramp that was closed. I ended up driving into Lansing proper and eventually made it via back routes to Michigan State's campus.
Probably lost 90 minutes trying to get around everything. Sigh.
• The Old Brass Spittoon ... let's discuss.
The trophy itself is pretty normal ... if you didn't know it was a spittoon, you might think it was a cup, but we know it's a spittoon, allegedly from a Michigan trading post dating to the pioneer days of the Midwest.
In a league full of weird trophies, it's up there on the weird list. A spittoon isn't exactly the first thing I'd want to possess, much less a possibly used spittoon. Was it actually used? Was there the 1800s version of Skoal Bandit in it?
And what makes a spittoon appropriate for Indiana and Michigan? Since the trophy was conceived in the 1950s, surely something automotive could have been used? Maybe Studebaker or Oldsmobile would still exist if the trophy was named after one or the other?
• First time at Spartan Stadium for yours truly. It's more vertical than I expected. I'm not sure what I thought it would be like. Some great retired numbers in my view. Kirk Gibson, whom I had a weird distaste for when he played, among them.
