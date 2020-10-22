Kilroy's on Kirkwood Opening Saturday for Indiana Football Gameday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this season, the popular Bloomington bar, Kilroy's on Kirkwood, will open.

The bar is using the app LineLeap so the public can reserve tables in advance. The description on the app reads, "Open Saturday for Game Day! Get your table reservations now! Must show up as a group for your specific time slot! Tables are reserved for 2-3 hour times slots. No refunds. Must be 21+."

Some of the options Kilroy's was offering up for Saturday are "Super Shot," which is $20 and allows for a person to get in and join a friends' table who had an open seat.

Then there are other options spread throughout the bar, such as front and back patio seating. Front patio allows eight people per table and is $80, and the back patio allows 10 people per table and is $100.

Table reservations for this Saturday, Indiana football's first game of the season, are already sold out.

There are currently no other dates aside from Oct. 24 listed on LineLeap for Kilroy's on Kirkwood.

It is also unknown if the bar will remain open after Saturday, or if it will only be for special occasions, such as Indiana football games.

The bar originally closed in March due to COVID-19 and has stayed close ever since students have returned to campus.

The COVID-19 cases in Indiana have been increasing over the last few days.

However, at Indiana University, last week’s mitigation testing positivity rate across all campuses is the lowest to date, according to IU's COVID-19 Dashboard.

The Hoosiers open up their 2020 football season at Memorial Stadium against No. 8 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.

Related Stories on Indiana Football: