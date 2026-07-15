Indiana football could be just days away from landing one of its biggest recruits in program history.

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales of Indianapolis is set to announce his college decision on Friday, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Indiana is considered by most to be the favorite for the local talent, and its recent development of wide receivers gives validity as to why it'd make the most sense for Sales.

Monshun Sales as a Recruiting Prospect

Monshun Sales is every part of a five-star wide receiver this cycle as every major recruiting outlet has him ranked as such.



He peaks as the No. 7 overall player in the 2027 cycle by Rivals while ESPN "only" ranks him as the 18th best overall.

Whatever his number, he would easily become the highest rated Indiana football commitment in the internet era.



According to 247Sports, that title currently belongs to former Hoosiers linebacker Dasan McCullough, who committed to the Hoosiers in 2022.

no. 1 WR recruit challenges Sauce. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KInFk2iXrO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 14, 2026

Sales checks in at 6-5, 201-pounds and has elite athleticism as well as terrific speed. It's hard to imagine Sales not getting immediate playing time regardless of where he ends up choosing.

Monshun Sales - Indiana vs. Who?

Indiana appears to be the team to beat to land Sales, but who are the other contenders?

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals spoke about Sales on Tuesday and shared that he thinks it will be between Indiana and Texas for his talents.

"I see it coming down to Indiana and Texas"@SWiltfong_ gives the latest update on where 5-star WR Monshun Sales will land when he announces on Friday during the @PatMcAfeeShow



MORE: https://t.co/nMbnAJiND5 pic.twitter.com/PuTDHBJEHF — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 15, 2026

The Rivals Prediction Machine gives Indiana an 81.7% chance to land the commitment while Ohio State checks in second with just a 4% chance.

At this point, I'd assume Wiltfong mentioning Texas means that Steve Sarkisian's staff is making more of an NIL push for Sales than any other contender, but that there would seem to be a ton of ground to still make up.

Why Indiana Makes Sense for Monshun Sales

If you're a high school wide receiver that wants to play in the NFL, you'd be crazy at this point not to take a serious look at Indiana.

Not only did Indiana just win a national championship, but it also had two wide receivers taken in the first 115 overall picks of the NFL draft. Proof of concept doesn't get a whole lot stronger than that, folks.

Now add in what Charlie Becker did last year with what he and Nick Marsh are expected to do this season, and you can see why Indiana is quickly becoming a destination for big-time wide receivers.