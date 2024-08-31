LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Football Game Against Florida International
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to the live blog for Indiana's opening game of the season against Florida International. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views in real time, with opinion and highlights thrown in as well, live from Memorial Stadium.
It's the beginning of the Curt Cignetti era. It seems like the runway has been long to get things going for real. Finally time for takeoff.
Pregame - Indiana injuries today submitted to the Big Ten for the availability report, all players listed as out: CB Josh Philostin (season), CB JoJo Johnson, WR E.J. Williams Jr., DL Andrew Depaepe (season), OL Vince Fiacable (season), G Nick Kidwell (season) and TE Brody Kosin. A couple of expected names, a couple of players we didn't know about. E.J. Williams Jr. has just had trouble getting on the field throughout his Indiana career.
• There's so many changes for Indiana, here's some numbers of prominent Indiana players to watch out for: WR Donaven McCulley (1), LB Jailin Walker (2), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (3), WR Myles Price (4), LB Aiden Fisher (4), WR Ke'Shawn Williams (5), CB D'Angelo Ponds (5), RB Justice Ellison (6), DE Mikail Kamara (6), DE Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7), RB Kaelon Black (8), DT CJ West (8), CB Jamier Johnson (9), QB Kurtis Rourke (9), WR Elijah Sarratt (13), S Nic Toomer (15), RB Ty Son Lawton (17), RB/PR Solomon Vanhorse (18), WR Miles Cross (18), S Josh Sanguinetti (19), CB Jamari Sharpe (22), DB Amare Ferrell (25), K Nicolas Radicic (39), DE Lanell Carr Jr. (41), K Derek McCormick (43), TE Zach Horton (44), C Mike Katic (56), OL Drew Evans (62), T Carter Smith (65), OL Bray Lynch (74), T Trey Wedig (75), OL Tyler Stephens (77), DL Marcus Burris Jr. (92), P James Evans (94), P-K Alejandro Quintero (96), DT James Carpenter (99).
Here's a few for FIU: RB Shomari Lawrence (0), LB Reggie Peterson (0), QB Keyone Jenkins (1), CB Brian Blades II (2), WR Eric Rivers (3), WR Denna Washington (6), RB Lexington Joseph (8), former Indiana DL Jeramy Passmore (8), WR Dean Patterson (11), WR Juju Lewis (13), TE Josiah Miamen (88), DL Cole Gustafson (93),
• Fashion report! Indiana wearing their standard red jerseys with white pants today with the interlocking I-U helmet. It's sharp look, no need to mess with a good thing. Florida International in white jerseys and blue pants with a white helmet.
• It will be interesting to see who kicks field goals for Indiana today. In pregame warm-up, expected candidates Nicolas Radicic, Derek McCormick were out there attempting kicks, but so was Alejandro Quintero, who is listed as a punter.
• What's the sign of the Big Ten's brave, new 18-team conglomerate? They have added the four flags of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington to the 14 teams that were already represented atop Memorial Stadium. There's so many Big Ten teams (and so many flag poles reserved for Indiana-related flags), that they've had to double up some of the flags. Illinois-Iowa, Nebraska-Northwestern, Ohio State-Oregon and Washington-Wisconsin are all paired up. This isn't your father's Big Ten.
• There was some fear of rain today, especially in the pre-game window, but there's been no sign of it as of 60 minutes prior to kickoff. It is steamy, though. It's 82 degrees with 66% humidity. Radar indicates very, very isolated storms in the southern half of Indiana. Let's just hope for no lightning delays.
• I arrived at Memorial Stadium at about 1:15 p.m. It's not an exact science by any means, but you can sometimes judge the crowd by what the traffic is like at that hour. If you can drive straight in to the media entrance on the bypass? It's generally going to be a medium-to-small-sized turnout. I drove directly in the lot and had no trouble finding a parking spot between the tailgating. We'll see how it fills in by game-time.
