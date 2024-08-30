How to Watch Indiana Football Against Florida International in 2024 Season Opener
Indiana football begins its first season under coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday against the Florida International Panthers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here’s how to watch, game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, series history and more.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – College football games have already kicked off around the country, and on Saturday afternoon it’s Indiana’s turn.
Under new coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers host Florida International at Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Cignetti – along with many coaches and players coming with him from James Madison – aims to turn around an Indiana program that has won just three Big Ten games over the last three seasons.
On the other sideline, FIU coach Mike MacIntyre looks to improve upon a 4-8 record in each of his first two seasons coaching the Panthers. After an offseason of roster retooling and putting the new pieces together on the practice field, it’s finally time for the real test.
- *** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog written by Jack Ankony. To check that out, CLICK HERE
How to watch Indiana vs. Florida International
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Florida International (0-0)
- What: 2024 season opener
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network. (NOTE: BTN is airing multiple games at the same time on Saturday. To find the channel airing the Indiana game based on your TV provider and area code, use the BTN GameFinder.)
- Announcers: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt Barkley (analyst), Shane Sparks (sideline)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 121 or 197)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 51.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. FIU went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in Conference USA, with wins over Maine, North Texas, UConn and Sam Houston.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 3-0 with wins in 2018, 2016 and 2015. The Hoosiers won the lone matchup in Bloomington and both games in Miami. Each win came by 10 or more points.
- Last meeting: Indiana defeated FIU 38-28 in Miami during the 2018 season opener under former head coach Tom Allen. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw for 156 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions, and Indiana’s leading receiver was Donovan Hale with 60 yards and two touchdowns. Stevie Scott led the Hoosiers with 70 rushing yards. Indiana had 465 total yards to FIU’s 327, and the Panthers committed three turnovers.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 80 degrees and cloudy with a 24% chance of rain and west-northwest winds at five miles per hour at 3:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Ind.
Meet the Coaches
- Mike MacIntyre, Florida International: MacIntyre enters his third season as FIU’s head coach with an 8-16 overall record and a 3-13 run against Conference USA opponents. Prior to FIU, he was the defensive coordinator at Memphis and Ole Miss. He also has head coaching experience at Colorado from 2013-18, where he went 30-44 overall and 14-39 in the Pac-12, including a 10-4 season in 2016. MacIntyre’s first head coaching job was at San Jose State from 2010-12, going 16-21 overall and 8-13 in the WAC. He played defensive back at Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech from 1984-88 and got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant for Georgia in 1990.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Related stories on Indiana football
- DEPTH CHART PREDICTION: Here's our best guess at how the Hoosiers will line up for Week 1 against Florida International. CLICK HERE
- 10 QUESTIONS PREVIEWING IU FOOTBALL SEASON: The 2024 Indiana football season begins Saturday against Florida International. Below we answered 10 questions heading into coach Curt Cignetti’s first season. CLICK HERE
- RADIO SHOW RECAP: Indiana’s new football coach Curt Cignetti made his first appearance on Thursday’s edition of Inside Indiana Football with Don Fischer. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: If history is an indicator, it could be a high-scoring game as Indiana and Florida International meet for the fourth time in the last decade. CLICK HERE
- QUARTERBACK PREVIEW: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti hasn’t publicly named a starting quarterback, but his comments lean strongly in the direction of the Ohio transfer. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Here's the point spread and over/under for Indiana's season opener against Florida International. CLICK HERE
- 2024 IU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Here are the dates for the 2024 Indiana football schedule, with game time and TV information to be announced at a later date. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified