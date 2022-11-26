Live Blog: Follow Indiana vs. Purdue in Old Oaken Bucket Game in Real Time
3:46 p.m. – Jaylin Lucas goes 71 yards for a touchdown, leaving the Purdue defense in the dust. Great play call and execution by Indiana to put Williams, who can also run, in an option play to Lucas. Williams made the right read, the blocks were set up and Lucas did the rest. INDIANA 7, PURDUE 3
3:45 p.m. – Purdue, wisely, kicks it away from Jaylin Lucas. Josh Henderson returns it to the 26-yard line, where quarterback Dexter Williams and Indiana will begin their first possession.
3:40 p.m. – Indiana's defense stands strong in the red zone, forcing a Purdue field goal attempt. Heck of a pass breakup from Tiawan Mullen on first down, and O'Connell's pass skips just short of the receiver in the end zone on third down. Mitchell Fineran's kick from 29 yards out is good. PURDUE 3, INDIANA 0
3:38 p.m. – Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell connects with Andrew Sowinski for a 21-yard gain on a play-action fake on the first play of the game. Running back Devin Mockobee, but he has 37 all-purpose yards on the the first drive of the game as Purdue enters the red zone.
3:33 p.m. – Indiana wins the coin toss, and Purdue will receive the opening kickoff.
1:45 p.m. – Indiana linebacker Cam Jones is not in pads for warmups. Jones suffered a foot injury on Oct. 1 at Nebraska and mentioned a possible return to action this week, but he won't play today.
