Skip to main content

Live Blog: Follow Indiana vs. Purdue in Old Oaken Bucket Game in Real Time

Indiana football (4-7) and the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) battle for the Old Oaken Bucket at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Here's our live blog, where you can follow along with live updates from the Memorial Stadium press box.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

3:46 p.m. – Jaylin Lucas goes 71 yards for a touchdown, leaving the Purdue defense in the dust. Great play call and execution by Indiana to put Williams, who can also run, in an option play to Lucas. Williams made the right read, the blocks were set up and Lucas did the rest. INDIANA 7, PURDUE 3

3:45 p.m. – Purdue, wisely, kicks it away from Jaylin Lucas. Josh Henderson returns it to the 26-yard line, where quarterback Dexter Williams and Indiana will begin their first possession. 

3:40 p.m. – Indiana's defense stands strong in the red zone, forcing a Purdue field goal attempt. Heck of a pass breakup from Tiawan Mullen on first down, and O'Connell's pass skips just short of the receiver in the end zone on third down. Mitchell Fineran's kick from 29 yards out is good. PURDUE 3, INDIANA 0

3:38 p.m. – Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell connects with Andrew Sowinski for a 21-yard gain on a play-action fake on the first play of the game. Running back Devin Mockobee, but he has 37 all-purpose yards on the the first drive of the game as Purdue enters the red zone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3:33 p.m. – Indiana wins the coin toss, and Purdue will receive the opening kickoff. 

1:45 p.m. – Indiana linebacker Cam Jones is not in pads for warmups. Jones suffered a foot injury on Oct. 1 at Nebraska and mentioned a possible return to action this week, but he won't play today.

  • GAME PREDICTION: Indiana football (4-7) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the 2022 Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. HoosiersNow.com writer Jack Ankony is joined by BoilermakersCountry.com writer D.J. Fezler to preview the matchup. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football (4-7) finishes the 2022 regular season with a rivalry matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, three things to watch from Indiana and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana football (4-7) concludes the 2022 season with a rivalry matchup against Purdue (7-4) in the Old Oaken Bucket game in Bloomington, Ind. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Indiana tailgate fields
Play
Football

Tailgate Tales: Indiana Versus Purdue in Last Home Game of the Season

By Haley Jordan
Grace Berger
Play
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Goes Down Holding Right Knee in Friday's Win Over Auburn

By Haley Jordan
Indiana women's basketball huddle
Play
Basketball

'We Had to Rally': Indiana Women's Basketball Pulls Past Auburn After Berger Goes Down

By Haley Jordan
Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List

By Tom Brew
IndianaMikeWoodsonJacksonState
Play
Basketball

Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Jackson State

By Tom Brew
Cam Jones Lance Bryant
Play
Football

Game Prediction: Indiana and Purdue Battle for Old Oaken Bucket

By Jack Ankony
Xavier Johnson
Play
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV

By Tom Brew
IndianaTamarBatesPoint
Play
Basketball

Tamar Bates Has Career Day, Scores 22 as Hoosiers Roll Over Jackson State

By Tom Brew