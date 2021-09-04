LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Indiana-Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

No. 17-ranked Indiana opens its 2021 season at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, taking on No, 18 Iowa in a critical Big Ten opener for both teams. Here's all the latest in real time in our live blog.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Welcome back to college football. Indiana starts its season in hostile territory on Saturday, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Both teams were 6-2 a year ago, and each are expecting big things once again in 2021. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's all the information on how to watch the game, with the latest on TV information and the point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG words. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you updating on injuries, scoring plays and trend, plus I'll throw in my usual two cents with opinion throughout the game as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing the story and you'll see all the latest stuff.

Here we go. Let's have some fun:

4:05 p.m. – Former Iowa basketball players Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp plus several of their former Hawkeyes teammates were honored during a timeout and got a big cheer from the Iowa faithful. Garza was asked a few questions. I had one. How the hell did they lose to Indiana twice last year? To be honest, it was a nice moment, though. Garza and Wieskamp and that team played all of last year with no fans in the stands. It was nice for the 65,000 Iowa fans to give them one last cheer.

4:03 p.m. – A three-and-out for Indiana's defense. Much needed. Good punt for Iowa, with no return for Reece Taylor. Indiana takes over at its; own 32-yard line with 8:12 to go in the first quarter.

MY TWO CENTS: You couldn't draw up a more horrific start for Indiana. Two huge blunders have put them in a big hole. They'll need to a stop here. The good news is that quarterback Michael Penix has been hit a few times and he's bounced right back up. No ill effects of the ACL injury.

3:55 p.m. – Indiana gets its first first down on a terrific throw from Penix to Miles Marshall for a 21-yard game. Hoosiers move into Iowa territory for the first time. Nothing happens though, and IU is forced to punt. James Evans' first punt in a football game of any kind goes out of bounds inside the 20.

3:50 p.m. – Weird first possession for Indiana. After Stephen Carr gained 4 yards on a first-down run, Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix dropped the ball on second down, and then threw it away. Iowa wanted a fumble call, but after review, it stayed as an incomplete pass. On third down, Penix hit wide receiver D.J. Matthews right between the numbers, and he bobbled it. Riley Moss grabbed it out of the air and returned it 30 yards for a score. We're only 2:15 into the game and it's already 14-0.

3:40 p.m. – Iowa has won the toss and wants the ball. Indiana's defense gets the first shot. They strike quickly and score on a 56-yard run around the right side. A horrible job of holding the edge by Indiana. First defensive miscue is a costly one. The kick is good and Iowa takes a 7-0 lead just like that.

3:20 p.m. – Indiana sophomore wide receiver Javon Swinton will serve a one-game suspension this afternoon at Iowa for a violation of team rules, the school announced in a release prior to the game. The sophomore from Stafford, Va. appeared in all eight games in 2020 and made his first career start in the Outback Bowl vs. Ole Miss on Jan. 2, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. He caught four passes for 52 yards on the season, and made a pair of big catches for 23 yards in his collegiate debut in the season-opening win over No. 8 Penn State in Oct. 24.

2:54 p.m. – Indiana is wearing white jerseys with red numbers today, and white pants with red helmets. Iowa is in their traditional home garb, wearing black jerseys with white numbers, and yellow pants with black stripes.

2:45 p.m. ET – The point spread on this game has remained steady all day, with the Hawkeyes still favored by 3.5 points. The over/under has ticked up a notch to 46.5 points, up from 45.5. Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew has made his pick, which is worth paying attention to considering he started the 2020 season correctly picking Indiana's first six games. For his "GameDay Prediction'' column, CLICK HERE

2:30 p.m. ET – It's a really nice day for football here in Iowa City. It's cloudy, but no rain, and a very comfortable 73 degrees. It's supposed to stay that way throughout the game. There was just a little bit of rain in IC this morning, but the FieldTurf at Kinnick Stadium is completely dry and won't be a factor.

