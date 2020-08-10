HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Report: Big Ten Officials to Meet Monday Night to Make Final Decision

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A new report has seemed to come out every few minutes regarding Big Ten football this fall.

This will be a live blog, updating all the reports regarding the Big Ten's decision on whether or not to start the fall football season on time.

According to a report from The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has made a decision to cancel football and will announce it officially on Tuesday.

That report came after Dan Patrick, from The Dan Patrick Show, reported "12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play."

But, later in the day, a Big Ten spokesman said "no vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors."

It is believed that there will be a decision come tomorrow. The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet Monday night at 6 p.m. eastern to make its official decision.

A number of talented players in the Big Ten have already opted out of the season, such as Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Penn State's Micah Parsons and Purdue's Rondale Moore.

But many players across the country have started a #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay movement. A number of Indiana players, such as Whop Philyor and Jaylin Williams, have expressed their support for #WeWantToPlay.

Even president Donald Trump weighed on the #WeWantToPlay movement, saying the players have been working too hard to not play.

As mentioned earlier, Nebraska was reportedly one of two schools to vote for playing this fall. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse sent a letter to the Big Ten, saying, "This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don’t cancel college football."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has also weighed in on the matter, saying, "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over!"

It is an ongoing situation with many beliefs for both sides. One thing is for sure, and it's that a decision on Big Ten football this fall should be coming this week, most likely sooner than later. This page will continued to be updated.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brady Feeney Wants to Play, But 'We Need it to Be Safe'

Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney went to Twitter Monday morning to weigh in on the canceling of the fall football season, and Indiana coach Tom Allen said players have been positive in the first four practices.

Tom Brew

Dan Patrick: Indiana Voted No to Play in Fall

According to Dan Patrick, Indiana is one of 12 teams in the Big Ten that voted no to playing college football this fall.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Once Again, No One Listening to College Football Players

Presidents and school chancellors appear to be on the verge of blowing up the fall college football season, and they're doing it without even talking to the guys who play the games.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Top High School Players Show Out at Battle of the Brands Event

Players such as CJ Gunn, Blake Wesley, Will Lovings-Watts and more put on impressive performances at the Battle of the Brands event in Noblesville.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 8): Olapido, Warren Help Pacers Beat Lakers on National TV

The Indiana Pacers proved to the nation Saturday night that they'll be a tough out in the players after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on national television.

Tom Brew

Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman Dominate as Indiana Elite Shines in Battle of the Brands

Indiana commit Logan Duncomb and Indiana target Trey Kaufman were teammates on Saturday and stole the show for Indiana Elite as they went undefeated at the Battle of the Brands.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Hoosiers Strap on Pads, But Will it Matter in the End?

Indiana was the first Big Ten to practice in pads on Saturday, but then Big Ten presidents pulled the plug on that. Now the season might be in jeopardy again.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Wants to be 'Big Dogs' in the Big Ten

Stevie Scott and Whop Philyor talked to the media about their excitement regarding Indiana's season and how they are embracing the tough schedule.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Basketball Doesn't Make Skyy Clark's Final Eight

Class of 2022 combo guard Skyy Clark didn't put Indiana in his final eight schools.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Improve Leadership This Season

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wants Michael Penix to take ownership of the offense this season.

Dylan Wallace