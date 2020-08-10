BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A new report has seemed to come out every few minutes regarding Big Ten football this fall.

This will be a live blog, updating all the reports regarding the Big Ten's decision on whether or not to start the fall football season on time.

According to a report from The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has made a decision to cancel football and will announce it officially on Tuesday.

That report came after Dan Patrick, from The Dan Patrick Show, reported "12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play."

But, later in the day, a Big Ten spokesman said "no vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors."

It is believed that there will be a decision come tomorrow. The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet Monday night at 6 p.m. eastern to make its official decision.

A number of talented players in the Big Ten have already opted out of the season, such as Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Penn State's Micah Parsons and Purdue's Rondale Moore.

But many players across the country have started a #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay movement. A number of Indiana players, such as Whop Philyor and Jaylin Williams, have expressed their support for #WeWantToPlay.

Even president Donald Trump weighed on the #WeWantToPlay movement, saying the players have been working too hard to not play.

As mentioned earlier, Nebraska was reportedly one of two schools to vote for playing this fall. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse sent a letter to the Big Ten, saying, "This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don’t cancel college football."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has also weighed in on the matter, saying, "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over!"

It is an ongoing situation with many beliefs for both sides. One thing is for sure, and it's that a decision on Big Ten football this fall should be coming this week, most likely sooner than later. This page will continued to be updated.