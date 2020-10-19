SI.com
Memorial Stadium Tailgating Prohibited for 2020 Indiana Football Season

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With Indiana set to open its 2020 football season this Saturday against Penn State, the gameday experience won't be the same in Bloomington.

Only family members will be inside Memorial Stadium for the game. In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.

In addition to that, Indiana Athletics announced Monday that tailgating — a staple for Indiana football home games — is prohibited around the Memorial Stadium area for the 2020 season.

Indiana is only playing four homes games this season, and two will take place when students are on their extended break from Thanksgiving until February.

The Hoosiers open this Saturday against No. 8 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.

Below is the full press release from Indiana Athletics on tailgating:

This prohibition on tailgating, which has been adopted by all 14 Big Ten institutions and is part of the ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff, spectators and local communities, applies to the limited number of family members and staff who will be permitted to attend the games, as well as the general public. With the exception of designated entry points for families and staff, all other Memorial Stadium parking lot gates will be closed.

“This is a disappointing but necessary step as we ensure that we follow the university, local and state guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “Gamedays at Memorial Stadium are special, and we look forward to welcoming all of our Hoosier fans back in the future once it is safe to do so. But at this time, it is important that we follow the guidance of public health officials.

“In the meantime, I hope that Hoosier fans will continue our great tailgating tradition from home while cheering on our Hoosiers, and be ready to return to Bloomington next fall and bring that great energy and passion that we all love so much at our Hoosier tailgates.”

In addition to the prohibition on tailgating, the Big Ten Conference announced earlier this fall that no tickets would be sold to the general public for any Big Ten football games this year.

Later this week, IU Athletics will detail a series of new, enticing opportunities – including prize giveaways - for Hoosier fans to be engaged on IU Football gamedays through social media. Hoosier fans are also encouraged to share images of their home tailgates on social media. On gamedays, IU Athletics will share many of those items with fans before, during and after the contest.

Head Coach Tom Allen’s team begins its 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 24, when it hosts Penn State at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1 and will also be available around the state on the IU Radio Network.

