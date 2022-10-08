Michigan Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Carted Off Field After Collapsing in First Quarter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the first quarter of Indiana's homecoming matchup versus Michigan, Wolverines' running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and was carted off the field.

The incident concerned Indiana too as Hart was the Hoosiers' running backs coach in 2017 and the running backs and assistant head coach from 2018-2020.

Hart gave Memorial Stadium a big thumbs up as he left the field on the cart but still remained flat on his back the whole way out. It has not been disclosed what exactly caused him to collapse, but Hart was moving his head when Indiana officials came to check on him.

His Wolverines all rushed to take a knee at the sideline, visibly emotional and distraught by the sudden incident.

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft reported: "Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up."

Hart himself was a starting running back at Michigan from 2004-07 and set the school record for 5,040 yards on 1,015 carries and 41 rushing touchdowns. His success as a Wolverine led him to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Hart served primarily as a backup.

While at Indiana, Hart transformed former running back Stevie Scott into an all-conference player. Scott was awarded second team All-Big Ten accolades in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before Hart departed for Michigan. Scott set the Hoosiers' true freshman rushing record with 1,137 yards on 228 attempts and 10 rushing touchdowns.