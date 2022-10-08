Skip to main content
Michigan Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Carted Off Field After Collapsing in First Quarter

@BleacherReport on Twitter

Michigan Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Carted Off Field After Collapsing in First Quarter

Michigan running backs coach and former Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in Saturday's homecoming matchup after collapsing on the Wolverines' sideline. He left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the first quarter of Indiana's homecoming matchup versus Michigan, Wolverines' running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and was carted off the field.

The incident concerned Indiana too as Hart was the Hoosiers' running backs coach in 2017 and the running backs and assistant head coach from 2018-2020.

Hart gave Memorial Stadium a big thumbs up as he left the field on the cart but still remained flat on his back the whole way out. It has not been disclosed what exactly caused him to collapse, but Hart was moving his head when Indiana officials came to check on him.

His Wolverines all rushed to take a knee at the sideline, visibly emotional and distraught by the sudden incident.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

View FOX College Football's embedded tweet below:

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft reported: "Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up."

Hart himself was a starting running back at Michigan from 2004-07 and set the school record for 5,040 yards on 1,015 carries and 41 rushing touchdowns. His success as a Wolverine led him to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Hart served primarily as a backup.

While at Indiana, Hart transformed former running back Stevie Scott into an all-conference player. Scott was awarded second team All-Big Ten accolades in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before Hart departed for Michigan. Scott set the Hoosiers' true freshman rushing record with 1,137 yards on 228 attempts and 10 rushing touchdowns.

  • HOMECOMING TAILGATE TALES Welcome back to another episode of Tailgate Tales where Hoosier fans are asked to break down what Indiana football needs to do to slow down a top five team like Michigan. Score predictions and players to watch are included. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN LIVE BLOG Indiana (3-2) takes on No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Noon ET on Saturday. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. CLICK HERE
  • CAM JONES, AJ BARNER, JAYLIN WILLIAMS, D.J. MATTHEWS OUT FOR MICHIGAN GAME Indiana football will be without some of its top players in Saturday's Noon ET kickoff against Michigan. CLICK HERE
  • EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH REGGIE BUSH, MATT LEINART, BRADY QUINN Big Noon Kickoff analysts Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart give a players' perspective on what Indiana football needs to do to slow down No. 4-ranked Michigan. Watch the full exclusive interviews, or read the transcript summary of their best comments. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Connor Bazelak
Football

Homecoming Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. No. 4 Michigan

By Haley Jordan
Cam Jones
Football

Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews, AJ Barner, Jaylin Williams Out For Michigan Game

By Jack Ankony
BigTenRoundtableGraphic2
Football

Big Ten Roundtable: Collision Course Still on Track for Ohio State-Michigan; Purdue Raises Eyebrows

By Tom Brew
Josh Henderson
Football

Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Michigan in Real Time

By Jack Ankony
Connor Bazelak Indiana
Football

Game Day Prediction: Michigan Overpowers Indiana Up Front

By Jack Ankony
Haley Jordan interviews Reggie Bush.
Football

Exclusive Interview: Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart Preview Indiana-Michigan Matchup

By Haley Jordan
Mike Woodson Hoosier Hysteria
Basketball

Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria

By Jack Ankony
Assembly Hall fans
Basketball

Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details

By Jack Ankony