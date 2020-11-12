SI.com
Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker Impressed With All Aspects of Indiana's Football Team

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — During his Tuesday news conference, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker called the Spartans' 49-7 loss to Iowa last weekend unacceptable.

He believes his team has a good mental disposition about what they need to do to get better, and that's what he hopes will happen as they get set to welcome the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers to East Lansing on Saturday.

"Indiana is a good football team," Tucker said. "I like the way this team is built. They play complementary football  offense, defense, special teams. They are a physical football team."

The Spartans are 1-2 on the season, defeating Michigan 27-24 two weeks ago for their only win of the season so far.

That's who Indiana knocked off last week, routing the Wolverines 38-21, which was their first win against Michigan since 1987. Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a career-high 342 passing yards in that game with three touchdowns.

Penix's talent, as well as all the pieces around him, is something Tucker is very aware of.

"They got a difference-maker at quarterback," Tucker said. "Their receivers are very good, they've got a big offensive line, they've got a big running back."

As for Indiana's defense, Tucker has been impressed with that unit, too.

Indiana has forced eight turnovers in its first three games, most coming from interceptions. The Hoosiers have also defended the run well, holding Michigan to just 13 yards rushing on 18 carries last Saturday.

"They rotate 17 guys in their front seven," Tucker said. "And their secondary, they have really good range and they run and they hit."

Tucker even complimented the Hoosiers' special teams.

So far this season, Indiana kicker Charles Campbell is 6-for-6 on field goal attempts and 11-for-11 on extra points. Indiana also hasn't given up any big plays on kick/punt returns.

"Special teams, they play hard, they got good specialists," Tucker said.

MichiganStateMelTuckerSideline
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talks with the offensive line during the Spartans' game against Michigan on Oct. 31. (Nick King/Lansing State-Journal)

The respect goes both ways, though. Despite Michigan State not having the same success as Indiana so far this season, Indiana coach Tom Allen knows the Spartans are a dangerous football team.

Allen has never officially met Tucker, but he knows his background and has been on a number of Zoom calls with him this offseason.

"Mel Tucker is an excellent football coach," Allen said earlier this week. "Like myself, he's a defensive guy. I don't know him very well,  but I've been a lot of Zoom calls with him, and have a ton of respect for him and what he's accomplished."

Last season, Indiana suffered a 40-31 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing. Allen has never beaten the Spartans during his tenure as head coach or obtained the Old Brass Spittoon.

The Hoosiers are favored to win this weekend, and Tucker made it known that he recognizes the talent Indiana has at all three phrases.

"It's a well-rounded football team," Tucker said. "I can see why they're 3-0. I can see why they're ranked in the top 10, so I certainly have a lot of respect for the way they're coached, the way they've built that program over the past three to four years."

