Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Has High Praise For No. 3 Indiana
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith mentioned a few times during Monday's press conference that the Spartans had a productive Sunday reviewing film from a 38-13 home loss to UCLA, which entered the game with a 1-4 record.
Making adjustments after that disappointing defeat will have to translate quickly and in a major way, as Michigan State approaches its toughest test of the season on Saturday. Coming off a 30-20 win at then-No. 3 Oregon, Indiana returns home as the nation's third-ranked team to host Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Smith knows his team is in for a significant challenge.
"I thought it was a really good Sunday, and we gotta be able to transition because we know what we're headed toward –– maybe the best team, one of the best teams in the country, playing really, really good football at their place," Smith said. "That'll be a serious, serious challenge that we gotta get ourselves prepared for, and it's an opportunity for us to start the back half of our season on the road against a really good team."
Jonathan Smith impressed by well-rounded Hoosiers
Indiana's road to a 6-0 record has come with strong play on both sides of the ball. The offense ranks fourth nationally with 44.8 points per game and eighth in total offense with 502.8 yards per game.
That unit is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who's among Heisman Trophy favorites.
"He's playing at a really high level. Quick release, good decision maker, willing to run the ball. I think on offense, they've got both schemes –– they can run it, they can throw it, physical up front, good receiver play. And that helps Mendoza, and he's a competitive kid."
Indiana's defense was key to defeating Oregon, arguably the biggest win in program history. After allowing a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers' defense didn't allow a touchdown the rest of the game. Oregon's lone points the rest of the way came on field goals and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Under defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, linebacker Aiden Fisher, defensive end Mikail Kamara and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds were each named first-team All-Americans last season. With 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks on Saturday, Fisher was named Bg Ten defensive player of the week.
"These guys are good on defense now. It starts up front, physical, linebackers can tackle and play within the scheme," Smith said. "So they're a challenge on both sides."
"It's been impressive. Just look at this season in regard to how competitive, two back-to-back road wins for 'em at tough places. Complete in regard to offense can beat you, defense can beat you. They're a challenge even on punt. You look at how they're pressuring punts. So they've done a really nice job. They're one of the best teams in the country."