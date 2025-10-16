Indiana Agrees to Massive Eight-Year Contract Extension With Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti is staying in Bloomington for the long run.
On Thursday, Indiana announced it has agreed to terms with Cignetti on an eight-year deal that comes with a salary of around $11.6 million per year. The extension keeps Cignetti with the Hoosiers through the 2033 season. The contract is fully guaranteed, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. If Cignetti is fired without cause, he'll be paid $93 million.
"My wife Manette and I love Indiana University, Bloomington, the state of Indiana, the people we've met," Cignetti said in a video posted on the team's social media page. "... We've accomplished a lot here in a short amount of time, but still have a lot of work to do. I couldn't be more proud to be a Hoosier and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier. The way that this state has embraced us and our success in football, has meant more to me than anything else. I just wanted to get on camera to let you know that Curt Cignetti is going to work daily to make Indiana the best they can be.
"At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti," said Indiana University president Pamela Whitten in a statement. "Put simply, Cig is a winner. From last year's College Football Playoff appearance to this year's top-3 national ranking, the IU Football program's success has been tremendous. Curt and Manette Cignetti are home in Indiana and we are delighted that the Cignetti family will be Hoosiers for many years to come."
This is already the second extension Cignetti has received in less than two full seasons at Indiana. Cignetti originally joined the program on a six-year deal, $27 million deal. After 10 games last season, they re-signed him on an eight-year deal with an $8.3 million salary as well as a $1 million retention bonus. Less than a year later, he's already earned another raise.
Cignetti's extension comes after an unprecedented start to his tenure in Indiana. He joined the Hoosiers in 2024 and immediately transformed one of the worst programs in the Big Ten into a national contender. Indiana went 11–1 in their first season under Cignetti and secured a berth into the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
This season, the Hoosiers continue to make their mark on college football. They are currently tied atop the Big Ten with Ohio State, the reigning national champions. Indiana has gotten off to a 6–0 start, including signature wins over Oregon and Illinois.
Cignetti has succeeded in every one of his head coaching stops, from IUP to Elon and James Madison. Now, he's getting to prove he can lead one of the nation's top Power 4 programs, and turn them around at remarkable pace.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.