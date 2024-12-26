Indiana Adds Transfer Wide Receiver Makai Jackson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continues to reload its roster after a historic 2024 season.
The latest transfer portal commitment came from Appalachian State wide receiver Makai Jackson, who's the 10th incoming transfer in Indiana's class.
The Hoosiers also received good news this week that All-American defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and All-American linebacker Aiden Fisher will return for the 2025 season. That's in addition to landing Indiana's quarterback of the future, Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza.
Jackson fits Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's transfer portal philosophy of adding production over potential. The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver has 158 career receptions for 2,154 yards and 15 touchdowns in his three-year college career.
During the 2024 season at Appalachian State, Jackson hauled in 46 receptions for 745 yards and five touchdowns, and he ran the ball five times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also returned two punts and eight kickoffs this year, so he could fill a variety of roles for the Hoosiers.
Indiana returns its top two wide receivers from the 2024 season, Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. But the graduation of Myles Price, Miles Cross, Ke'Shawn Williams and Andison Coby, plus Donaven McCulley transferring out, creates plenty of available snaps at wide receiver. As it stands, the receiving corps includes Jackson, Elijah Sarratt, E.J. Williams Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., Charlie Becker, Davion Chandler, LeBron Bond and Myles Kendrick.
Price also handled punt and kick return duties, and Jackson's experience in that area makes him a potential candidate in the return game. Solomon Vanhorse was Indiana's other kick returner in 2024, and he's set to graduate.
Prior to two seasons at Appalachian State, Jackson began his career at Saint Francis in Pennsylvania. During the 2022 season, he was teammates with Sarratt, and the two played big roles in Saint Francis' pass game. Jackson led the team with 85 receptions and 991 yards, while Sarratt hauled in a team-high 13 touchdowns to go with 42 catches and 700 receiving yards.
For a full list of Indiana's incoming and outgoing transfers, CLICK HERE.
