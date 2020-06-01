HoosiersNow
Indiana OL Dylan Powell Granted 6th Year of Eligibility from NCAA

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Graduate transfer Dylan Powell got some good news from the NCAA on Monday, when the organization granted the Indiana offensive lineman a sixth year of eligibility.

Powell, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman, will now have two years of eligibility remaining at Indiana since transferring from Stanford in January. He is a graduate transfer, which means he is eligible to play in 2020.

"I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility,'' Powell said on Twitter. "All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO''

When he was a freshman at Stanford in 2016, he was redshirted his first year, which happens often with linemen as they bulk up while making the transition from high school ball to big-time college football. 

But then Powell had to miss the entire 2019 season because of a torn labrum. Powell and Indiana's coaches were hoping the NCAA would grant that extra year of eligibility, but those waivers are never a guarantee.

 Indiana recruiting heavily along the offensive line this year because of the graduation  of center Hunter Littlejohn and guard Simon Stepaniak, and he departure of senior Coy Cronk, who graduated from Indiana in December and decided to play his final year of college football at Iowa.

Indiana's 2020 class included five high school linemen, but Powell's experience was a huge plus because of all the attrition along the way in this senior class. He balances out the room a bit, and he's also capable of helping out and either guard spot or at center.

In the spring, the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Hannibal, Mo., was practicing at guard, but he also has the ability to play center. Senior Harry Crider, who played left guard last season, can also play center.

Powell is one of two former Stanford players to transfer to Indiana this offseason. Jovan Swann, a defensive tackle who is from Greenwood, Ind., came back home to finish his career. He graduated from Stanford in May and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Indiana AD Fred Glass: 'We stand ready to help our students express their voice'

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced Monday that his department will begin hosting meetings for players, coaches and staff to discuss the current racial issues ripping apart the country.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Guard Simon Stepaniak Signs Rookie Deal with Packers

Former Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in late April, has signed his contract with the NFL team, the team announced Monday.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Killed in Downtown Indianapolis Violence

Chris Beaty played football at Indiana from 2000 to 2004 and has been a beloved member of the Indianapolis community for years. He died of multiple gunshot wounds this weekend in downtown Indy.

Tom Brew

Baseball Shutdown Raises Concerns For Former Hoosier Craig Dedelow

Craig Dedelow was a baseball star at Indiana from 2014-17 and he's been moving up nicely in the Chicago White Sox organization, but the pandemic has put this season — and the pace of his professional future — in doubt.

Tom Brew

Brett Ballantini

Football Notebook: Voices in the Room, Doing Homework on Indiana, and More

In our weekly installment of the "Football Friday'' notebook, Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard shares news that might surprise you and new tight end Khameron Taylor talks about doing his homework on Indiana.

Tom Brew

Journey Home to Bloomington Hasn't Been Easy For Kevin Wright

Kevin Wright is part of football royalty in Indiana, but because of the pandemic, finally coming back home hasn't been easy this spring.

Tom Brew

Indiana Releases School Schedule, Has Students Off Campus from Nov. 20 to Feb. 8

The 2020-21 school year at Indiana is going to start with students on campus, but they will be gone starting around Thanksgiving for nearly 80 days.

Tom Brew

Northwestern Finally Makes it Official, Announces Peyton Ramsey's Transfer

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey announced in March that he was transferring Northwestern for his grad transfer season, and the school has now made it official.

Tom Brew

Recruiting: Gary's Jalen Washington on Track for Full Recovery from ACL Tear

Jalen Washington says he's 6-9 now and 230 pounds, and he's looking forward to playing his junior season at Gary West Side after missing almost all of his first two years of high school ball.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Grant Richardson Earns All-America Honors from Collegiate Baseball

Grant Richardson, a sophomore from Fishers, Ind., made Collegiate Baseball's All-America team on Tuesday and infielder Drew Ashley was selected to an academic all-district team, as well.

Tom Brew