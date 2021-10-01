Hoosiers in the Pros: Lineman Wes Martin Signs Deal With New York Giants

Former Indiana offensive lineman has been signed off the Washington practice by the New York Giants, who have lost three starters at left guard in three weeks. Martin spent two years in Washington, playing 25 games and starting 10. He played at Indiana from 2014-18.

Just three weeks into the NFL season, the New York Giants' offensive line has been decimated by injuries, and to fill the gaps, they signed former Indiana standout Wes Martin off the Washington practice squad this week.

Martin spent his first two years with the Washington Football Team, playing in 25 games at guard, including last year's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and starting 10. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was a fourth-round pick of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Martin started the 2020 season as Washington's starter at left guard, and got the call in the first five games. He was replaced in the starting lineup in midseason, but still saw some action because of injuries.

Martin was among the final cuts by Washington prior to the season, and no one else picked him up. He was signed to their practice squad, but then the Giants swooped in with signed him.

Martin replaces Nick Gates on the Giants' roster. Gates injured his leg in the Week 2 meeting between Washington and the Giants, and that was after replacing Shane Lemieux as the starter at left guard. Lemieux (knee) was injured in Week 1. Both Lemieux and Gates required season-ending surgeries.

And then last week, guard Ben Bredeson injured his hand, and he hasn't been practicing this week, meaning the Giants will likely start four different players in four weeks at left guard. It's quite possible that Martin could be pressed into duty quickly with all the injuries.

The Giants (0-3) visit the Saints (2-1) in New Orleans. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET

Indiana offensive lineman Wes Martin (76) leads the Hoosiers onto the field during the 2018 season opener. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Martin, a West Milton, Ohio, native, played at Indiana from 2014 through 2018. He was redshirted his first year, but then played in 50 games the following four years, with 37 starts. He is one of four Hoosiers to appear in 50 games.

Martin was a game captain 24 times and was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a three-time Academic All-District 5 team member and a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He graduated with a criminal justice degree in December of 2018.

