Former Hoosiers Receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Scores First NFL Touchdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday during the Tennessee Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found him open over the middle, and Westbrook-Ikhine took it the rest of the way for an 18-yard score, his first as a professional.

The Titans, who were honoring their former Houston Oilers predecessors on Sunday, had a lot of former players at the game, including dynamic receiver Billy "White Shoes'' Johnson. After his first TD, Westbrook-Ikhine did Johnson's old touchdown celebration.

Westbrook signed with the Titans last year as an undrafted free agent after a brilliant career at Indiana from 2014 to 2019. Westbrook finished his career with 144 receptions for 2,226 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in catches, seventh in yardage and TDs, and tied for seventh in 100-yard receiving games (6) in the IU record book.

Westbrook, who played in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl, became the seventh Hoosier to reach 125 receptions and 2,000 yards. The four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree appeared in a program-record 52 games (36 starts). He graduated with a business marketing degree in December of 2019.

Westbrook was the Titans' leading receiver on Sunday, making four catches for 53 yards. He got more playing time after starting wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday's game in the first quarter due to a hamstring strain.

He spent some of 2020 on the Titans' practice squad, but then he played in seven regular-season games and had three catches. He's also been a contributor on special teams. In the playoffs last year, he had two catches for 17 yards in their first-round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Westbrook-Ikhine had a catch in each of the Titans' first two games this season as well.