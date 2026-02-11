Nine Indiana Hoosiers Invited To 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL announced on Wednesday the list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and it features nine Indiana Hoosiers coming off their National Championship season.

That sets a program record for number of combine invites, and it includes quarterback Fernando Mendoza, running back Roman Hemby, wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, tight end Riley Nowakowski, center Pat Coogan, linebacker Aiden Fisher, safety Louis Moore and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

The combine is scheduled for Feb. 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and live coverage of the event will begin Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+, with players going through a variety of skill, strength and speed drills, as well as interviews and medical tests.

Indiana's 2026 NFL Draft projections

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning the Heisman Trophy, Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 overall prospect, according to ESPN, which means he'll likely end up with the Las Vegas Raiders, barring changes in evaluations or trades during the pre-draft process.

Of ESPN's five NFL Draft analysts, Steve Muench was the only one to rank Roman Hemby among the top-five running back prospects. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the consensus No. 1 running back, followed by fellow Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price at No. 2 in four of the five lists.

Mendoza and Hemby are the only two Hoosiers listed in the top five at their position by ESPN. However, CBS Sports ranks Cooper as the No. 5 wide receiver, followed by Sarratt at No. 18. Ponds is ranked No. 6 among cornerbacks, but the rest of Indiana's draft hopefuls are not listed by CBS Sports.

Here's how Pro Football Focus ranks the Hoosiers overall and at their position.

Fernando Mendoza: No. 1 overall, No. 1 QB

Omar Cooper Jr.: No. 41 overall, No. 7 WR

D’Angelo Ponds: No. 55 overall, No. 8 CB

Elijah Sarratt: No. 67 overall, No. 9 WR

Mikail Kamara: No. 101 overall, No. 17 Edge

Aiden Fisher: No. 151 overall, No. 12 LB

Pat Coogan: No. 168 overall, No. 5 C

Roman Hemby: No. 210 overall, No. 15 RB

Kaelon Black: No. 235 overall, No. 18 RB

Riley Nowakowski: No. 252 overall, No. 21 TE

In a recent mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, Mendoza went No. 1 to the Raiders, followed by Cooper to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round, Ponds to the Detroit Lions with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round and Sarratt to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round.