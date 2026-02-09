Official 2026 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LX

The 2025 NFL season has officially reached its end. The Seahawks won their second title, defeating the Patriots, 29–13, in a game that lacked luster throughout much of the first half, before somewhat picking up in the second half.

Now, all 32 teams are officially in offseason mode, and they’ll be turning their sights towards free agency and the NFL draft. And with the Super Bowl concluded, we now know the official order for April’s draft.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the complete order of picks in the first round of the 2026 draft.

2026 NFL draft order

Pick Team Record 1 Las Vegas Raiders 3–14 2 New York Jets 3–14 3 Arizona Cardinals 3–14 4 Tennessee Titans 3–14 5 New York Giants 4–13 6 Cleveland Browns 5–12 7 Washington Commanders 5–12 8 New Orleans Saints 6–11 9 Kansas City Chiefs 6–11 10 Cincinnati Bengals 6–11 11 Miami Dolphins 7–10 12 Dallas Cowboys 7–9–1 13 Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) 8–9 (Falcons) 14 Baltimore Ravens 8–9 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8–9 16 New York Jets (via Colts) 8–9 (Colts) 17 Detroit Lions 9–8 18 Minnesota Vikings 9–8 19 Carolina Panthers 8–9 20 Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) 9–7–1 (Packers) 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 10–7 22 Los Angeles Chargers 11–6 23 Philadelphia Eagles 11–6 24 Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) 13–4 (Jaguars) 25 Chicago Bears 11–6 26 Buffalo Bills 12–5 27 San Francisco 49ers 12–5 28 Houston Texans 12–5 29 Los Angeles Rams 12–5 30 Denver Broncos 14–3 31 New England Patriots 14–3 32 Seattle Seahawks 14–3

Of course, trades leading up to the draft, and on draft day, will shake things up even further. But as it stands in the aftermath of Super Bowl LX, this is how the draft order stands.

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory locks Seattle into the final pick of the first round, while New England will pick at No. 31.

Trades involving first-round picks in 2026 draft

So far, three first-round picks in the 2026 draft have been impacted by trades. First, the Falcons dealt their 2026 first-round pick (now locked in at No. 13) to the Rams in a deal that helped them move up and draft James Pearce Jr. last April. That trade saw Atlanta acquire pick No. 26 (Pearce) in exchange for the No. 46 pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, and the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick.

The Colts’ first-round pick, No. 16, belongs to the Jets at present, as a result of the mid-season trade that sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis. In addition to this year’s first-round pick, New York also acquired the Colts’ first-round pick in 2027.

The Cowboys are owners of the Packers’ 2026 first-round pick (No. 20) as a result of the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade that occurred just before the onset of the season.

And finally, the Browns have ownership of the Jaguars’ first-round pick (No. 24) after Jacksonville traded up in the 2025 draft to select Travis Hunter.

