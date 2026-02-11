Why Curt Cignetti Kicked Fernando Mendoza Out Of Indiana’s Weight Room

Indiana has begun preparing for the 2026-27 football season, and under coach Curt Cignetti, that means no outside distractions.

Even from the Hoosiers' first Heisman Trophy winner.

So as quarterback Fernando Mendoza prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft as the potential No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, he's had to work out elsewhere.

"Well, you know Cignetti, he's a tough cookie. After the season he said, 'I've had enough of you Mendoza. I kicked you out.' So now I can't go back to the Indiana facility," Mendoza said on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "So now I'm working out at Planet Fitness, you know, $15 dollars a month right here. Before radio row I got a quick workout in."

"And like I said, I'm in draft prep, and draft prep –– obviously I love hanging out with the boys, but draft prep is number one. And so I gotta stay prepared, I gotta stay ahead of the edge because a guy like me, like you said, although I'm a big guy, I'm not the strongest, I'm not the most athletic. But I gotta stay ahead of the edge, I gotta stay ahead of the curve, and Planet Fitness allows me to do that."

There's obviously some sarcasm in Mendoza's comments, but the gist of the situation perfectly describes how Cignetti runs his program. He's never satisfied, and he's always trying to get better. Even after winning the National Championship, Indiana begins the 2026 season with a clean slate and won't be handed anything.

In fact, the Hoosiers will have an even larger target on their backs next season after going 27-2 in Cignetti's first two seasons. They can't take offseason workouts and preparation lightly if they want to reach Cignetti's high standard.

Cignetti is also working with a fairly new roster that features 17 incoming transfers and 14 outgoing transfers. Notable graduates from the 2025 roster include Mendoza, Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black, Omar Cooper Jr., Elijah Sarratt, Riley Nowakowski, E.J. Williams Jr., Pat Coogan, Kahlil Benson, Aiden Fisher, Louis Moore, D'Angelo Ponds, Devan Boykin, Stephen Daley, Mikail Kamara, Hosea Wheeler and Kellan Wyatt.

Those players served an integral role in establishing the culture and accountability of Indiana football, which now has to be accomplished by a largely new group of leaders. Sure, there are key returners like Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones and Charlie Becker –– just to name a few -– but there will be new contributors all over the field.

So as much as Cignetti appreciates what Mendoza and others did for the program, it's time to focus on winning with his new group.