No One Knows Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Like Wide Receiver Miles Cross Does
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Miles Cross made his collegiate debut for Ohio University on Sept. 4, 2021 against Syracuse, the quarterback who threw him his first pass was Kurtis Rourke.
Ever since then, Cross and Rourke have been joined at the hip and they’ve been a part of each other’s journey in their rise to the Big Ten.
Cross has caught all but 16 of his 112 career catches from Rourke. During Rourke’s 2022 Mid-American Offensive Player of the Year season, Of the 47 catches Cross had in 2022, 39 of the passes came from Rourke before the quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury.
When Rourke returned in 2023, Cross was his second-most prolific target. All but one of his 47 catches was delivered by Rourke.
So far, Rourke has delivered all seven of the passes Cross has caught for Indiana.
From the beginning, Cross was impressed with the way Rourke carried himself as the leader of the offense.
“I don't even remember the first time what it was like, but I just always knew he was a good leader,” said Cross when asked about the first time he met Rourke.
“At Ohio, you could make a good play, you could make a bad play. It's the same from him. He's going to uplift you and he demands the best from you,” Cross added.
The power of positive thinking is part of the key when it comes to Rourke’s leadership style.
“He's always encouraging. There’s never a time where he's getting on you for making a bad play. He's going to encourage you to do better, but there never negativity or doubt in your abilities,” Cross said.
Both players made a commitment to Indiana within a month of Curt Cignetti being named head coach on the final day of November 2023.
While Cross wouldn’t say whether or how much Rourke’s move influenced his own decision, he does say they have a good relationship off the field.
“I can talk to him about anything. He’s great guy off the field. Actually, when I first got here, I didn't have a car. He would give me a ride to the stadium,” Cross said.
Rourke’s performance in the 42-13 win over UCLA – he completed 25 of 33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns – turned heads in the Big Ten and nationaly, but Cross thinks there’s a lot more in the tank.
“I don't think that's like the best. It might have surprised a lot of people. It didn't really surprise me. I know Kurtis is a special player. I just couldn't be happier just to see what he's doing and what he can do,” Cross said.
Cross provided one of the highlights against the Bruins with a one-handed catch that set up one of Indiana’s three first-half touchdowns.
It was the second one-handed snag of the season for Cross, who refused to pick one catch above the other as the best. Rourke put good touch on the ball for Cross to make a play. When asked if Rourke has improved in that department, Cross dead-panned, “he's always had that ability.”
Cross did identify other areas where Rourke’s game has grown.
“I think Kurtis has gotten better going through progressions, going through his reads,” Cross said. “As you can see now, he's starting to get more comfortable with the offense. He's starting to make those plays that I knew he was capable of.”
As for Cross himself, he said he’s become adept at getting open in zone coverage and he feels confident in his ability to create separation in man coverage.
He’s also fit in well with a gifted group of receivers. After Myles Price was the primary target against Florida International with 4 catches, followed by Elijah Sarratt’s 6-catch, 137-yard performance against Western Illinois, Cross got his turn to lead the Hoosiers with his 6-catch, 90-yard effort against UCLA.
“We all want what's best for each other, we all demand what's best from each other,” Cross said. “Somebody said it on the sideline on this past game. One of us each game that's going to have that big game. It's a lot of different receivers that can impact the game.”
Related stories on Indiana football
- MISSING THE KENTUCKY FOOTBALL SERIES? Indiana is playing Charlotte on Saturday, not an opponent that moves the needle. Todd Golden liked it better when Indiana scheduled nearby peers, like Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WAS RIGHT AND WRONG WITH INDIANA'S PENALTIES AT UCLA: Hoosiers On SI takes a deep dive into the controversial penalties Indiana committed at UCLA. CLICK HERE.
- NATIONAL SOURCES TAKING NOTICE OF HOOSIERS: In both analysis and computer rankings, Indiana is getting noticed nationally. CLICK HERE.
- EVERYTHING CURT CIGNETTI HAD TO SAY: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti had his Monday press conference. Here's everything he had to say. CLICK HERE.