Opening Line: Indiana Heavily Favored in Season Opener Against Florida International
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Oddsmakers give Indiana a strong chance to start the Curt Cignetti era with a win.
Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite over Florida International, and the over/under is set at 50.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Indiana's moneyline odds are minus-2300, and Florida International is plus-1060 on the moneyline.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. To find out what channel the game will be on based on your TV provider and zip code, check out the BTN GameFinder.
Florida International enters its third season under coach Mike MacIntyre. The Golden Panthers went 4-8 in each of his first two seasons and closed the 2023 season on a 1-7 skid. FanDuel has set Florida International's win total at over/under 4.5 wins with plus-12000 odds to win Conference USA.
Indiana's win total is set at over/under 5.5 wins, and FanDuel gives the Hoosiers plus-20000 odds to win the Big Ten, the12th best odds in the 18-team conference.
Indiana went 3-9 in 2023, which signaled the end of Tom Allen's seven-year tenure as head coach. The Hoosiers went 7-5 against the spread last season, capped off by covering a 6.5-point spread in a 35-31 loss at Purdue.
Close games like that became a recurring theme last season. Indiana lost five games by nine points or fewer, and it secured two wins by six points or fewer. The outliers were losses to Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers and its win over Indiana State.
Cignetti led James Madison to an 11-1 record in the 2023 regular season, which included five one-score victories and a three-point overtime loss. While oddsmakers predict Indiana to win by multiple touchdowns, end-of-game execution in close contests continues to be a major focus for Cignetti.
"I think that's what we throw all our time and efforts into," Cignetti said during fall camp. "I've got a philosophy, the assistant coaches preach the philosophy. We have a way of doing things. We have a way we play the game, so that at the end of the game in those moments we can play our best football."
"It's all about 11 guys doing what they're supposed to do, and the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts. So they've got to have confidence and belief, be able to compartmentalize, put the last play behind with total focus on this play and then do it again and again and again, right. So we haven't done anything yet. We haven't even run out of the tunnel for our first game, right. But in the past, we've been really good in those situations and I expect us to be really good again."
Related stories on Indiana football
- 2024 IU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Here are the dates for the 2024 Indiana football schedule, with game time and TV information to be announced at a later date. CLICK HERE
- PORTAL POSITIVES, OFFENSE: Indiana’s roster is filled with transfers, and these three are among the top candidates to make a difference in 2024. CLICK HERE
- PORTAL POSITIVES, DEFENSE: After bringing in more transfers than any Big Ten team this offseason, here are three players in line to play a key role in Indiana’s defense. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: It's time for another season of the Hoosier Roundtable here on our Indiana Hoosiers on SI website. Our fourth year of video podcasts kicks off with a preview of the 2024 football season, plus some basketball chat with publisher Tom Brew and reporters Jack Ankony and Todd Golden. CLICK HERE