Opening Line: Indiana Heavily Favored Over Charlotte in Week 4
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to stay undefeated when Charlotte comes to town in Week 4.
Indiana opened as a 27.5-point favorite over Charlotte, and that line has moved to 28.5 points in the Hoosiers' favor as of Monday morning, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
The over/under is set at 48.5 points. Indiana's moneyline odds are minus-10,000, and Charlotte is a plus-2,400 underdog on the moneyline.
Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Maryland also hosts Villanova on Saturday at Noon ET on BTN, so use the BTN GameFinder to find the exact channel based on your zip code and television provider.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in its first season under coach Curt Cignetti. After easy nonconference wins over FIU and Western Illinois, the Hoosiers proved themselves against a Big Ten opponent on the road by dominating UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 307 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is turnover-free through three games as a Hoosier after transferring in from Ohio University. Rourke's former Ohio teammate Miles Cross led the Hoosiers with 90 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Bruins.
Indiana's defense held UCLA to 238 total yards, and linebacker Aiden Fisher led the Hoosiers with nine tackles. Mikail Kamara recovered a fumble in the first quarter, and Amare Ferrell intercepted a pass in the fourth, helping the Hoosiers win the turnover margin 2-0.
Charlotte arrives in Bloomington with a 1-2 record in 2024 and a 4-11 overall record in two seasons under coach Biff Poggi. The 49ers are also 1-2 against the point spread, covering as 21-point underdogs at North Carolina and failing to cover the spread at home against James Madison and Gardner-Webb.
Charlotte began the season with a 30-7 home loss to James Madison, followed by a 38-20 loss at North Carolina.
On Saturday, the 49ers defeated Gardner-Webb 27-26, overcoming a 17-3 halftime deficit at home. Charlotte scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including two touchdown passes from Trexler Ivey and a 39-yard touchdown run from Hashaun Wilson.
Indiana received 13 votes in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll and has a chance to start 4-0 for the first time since the 2020 season.
