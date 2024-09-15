AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Receives Votes After Defeating UCLA
A 42-13 win over UCLA has nationwide voters taking notice of the Hoosiers.
Indiana is not ranked in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll, but the Hoosiers received 13 votes. That effectively puts them No. 34 in the nation.
Indiana most recently appeared in the AP Top 25 poll when it was ranked No. 17 in the nation in the 2021 preseason poll. But after a season-opening 34-6 loss at Iowa, the Hoosiers dropped out and never returned. Indiana wasn't ranked at any point during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, a 7-17 stretch.
Indiana improved to 3-0 in its first season under coach Curt Cignetti after its dominant victory on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 25 of 33 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and zero turnovers. Indiana's defense limited UCLA to 283 yards and forced two turnovers.
Three of Indiana's future opponents appeared in the latest rankings: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 18 Michigan and No. 22 Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins over Akron and Western Michigan, and they're schedule to host the Hoosiers on Nov. 23.
Michigan is 2-1 with wins over Fresno State and Arkansas State, plus a 31-12 home loss to Texas. The Wolverines travel to Bloomington on Nov. 9. Indiana could play its first ranked opponent of the season on Oct. 19, when Nebraska comes to Bloomington. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 with wins over UTEP, Colorado and Northern Iowa.
Here's the full poll, released Sunday afternoon.
1. Texas, 3-0 (35)
2. Georgia, 3-0 (23)
3. Ohio State, 2-0 (5)
4. Alabama, 3-0
5. Ole Miss, 3-0
6. Tennessee, 3-0
7. Missouri, 3-0
8. Miami (FL), 3-0
9. Oregon, 3-0
10. Penn State, 2-0
11. USC, 2-0
12. Utah, 3-0
13. Kansas State, 3-0
14. Oklahoma State, 3-0
15. Oklahoma, 3-0
16. LSU, 2-1
17. Notre Dame, 2-1
18. Michigan, 2-1
19. Louisville, 2-0
20. Iowa State, 2-0
21. Clemson, 1-1
22. Nebraska, 3-0
23. Northern Illinois, 2-0
24. Illinois, 3-0
25. Texas A&M, 2-1
Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
