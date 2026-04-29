Indiana Football: Ranking the Biggest Losses to the 2026 NFL Draft

The Indiana Hoosiers lost eight players to the 2026 NFL Draft off their 16-0 national championship-winning team.



Not each loss is equal. Here's a look at where each loss ranks for IU.

8. Pat Coogan, Center

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13), Fernando Mendoza (15), Pat Coogan (78), Aiden Fisher (4) and Riley Nowakowski (37) pose with the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coogan is a major loss for IU, but his depature should be eased since the Hoosiers have two experienced lineman seemingly ready to step into the position in Bray Lynch and Drew Evans. Some one will have to step up and be the vocal leader that Coogan was, but IU still has a good core of players left from 2025 who can do that.

7. Kaelon Black, Running Back

Indiana's Kaelon Black (8) falls forward through Miami's Jakobe Thomas (8) as Marquise Lightfoot (12) pursues during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no question that Black was tremendous for the Hoosiers in 2025. IU has backfilled the running back position well. Not only is Khobie Martin back, IU also brought in Turbo Richard from Boston College, and Lee Bebee returns from an ACL injury.



Richard and Martin looked terrific in the Hoosiers' spring game, while Beebe returned to the practice field and has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff. IU will miss Black's presence, but they have the talent to not skip a beat in the running game.

6. Aiden Fisher, Linebacker

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a play Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fisher was the heartbeat of Indiana's defense, and his absence will be felt throughout the building. Much like Black, IU has a player who has been in the system, ready to step into a bigger role. IU is very comfortable with Isaiah Jones stepping into the role left by Fisher.

5. Elijah Sarratt, Wide Receiver

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana is going to miss 'Waffle House'.



Sarratt came up with big catch after big catch for the Hoosiers. The ultimate security blanket for Fernando Mendoza and Kurtis Rourke over the last two seasons takes his sure hands and elite contested catch skills with him. Charlie Becker burst onto the scene when Sarratt was hurt late in the year and will be relied on to be what Sarratt was: dependable.

4. Omar Cooper Jr, Wide Receiver

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

'Super' Cooper owns the play that will go down as one of the best in Indiana football history. He was a great player for the Hoosiers, but IU is in good shape to fill that role with incoming transfers Nick Marsh and Shazz Preston. Sophomore wide receiver Davion Chandler, who went to the same high school as Cooper, can work his way into that role as well.



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3. Riley Nowakowski, Tight End

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) rushes for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana is going to feel Nowakowski's loss maybe more than anyone. The Hoosiers do not have a clear replacement for the tight end who served as the glue of the offense. He did everything the Hoosiers needed him to do from blocking, to pass catching, to running the ball.

2. D'Angelo Ponds, Cornerback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds not only provided Indiana with a lockdown corner who took away the opponents' best receiver, he sparked some of the best moments in IU football history.



His pick-six on the first play of the Peach Bowl was electric, and his work ethic is elite. IU has a few good cornerbacks, and the position group is deeper than 2025, but there is no Ponds in the group.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, yet his accomplishments and impact on IU is still, if possible, underrated.



Mendoza's preparation and the ability to show up in the biggest moments get talked about, but his ability to bring the team together flies under the radar.



Josh Hoover is a highly-touted transfer who can sling the football, but can he replicate what Mendoza brought to the locker room?