Paul Finebaum Puts Indiana in Rare Air, Cementing Big Ten as Top Conference

Back in mid-October, Indiana was on the heels of a road win over then-No. 3 Oregon and already owned a victory at Iowa, along with the memorable 53-point blasting of Illinois. The Hoosiers’ next step? Extend Curt Cignetti, and make their savior one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

It was the natural progression, and best possible move – especially in the midst of a handful of notable open positions, including Penn State. But ESPN’s Paul Finebaum didn’t agree with that notion – at all.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum reverses course on Indiana and the entire Big Ten

In fact, Finebaum was asked directly if Indiana made the right move, and his response was crystal clear:



“They did not… I’m not still convinced that Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America,” said Finebaum.

Now, let’s rewind the tape even further. Ahead of the season, in early August, Finebaum made yet another unforgettable take. First, he declared Texas – a team that didn’t even make the College Football Playoff – as his national championship pick. (In his defense, the Longhorns were the preseason No. 1.)

Paul Finebaum issued absurd preseason promise

Then, for the cherry on top. When asked if an SEC team is going to win the national championship, Finebaum put all his chips in one pile:



“It is. And, by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country,”

Fast forward a few months, and while the rest of the college football world is building its itinerary for January 19 in Miami, it appears as though Finebaum is set to take a one-way trip and add a new stamp to his passport. (He was obviously joking.)



Here in the New Year, though, Finebaum has changed his stance – evident in his response to an inquiry about whether the Big Ten is now “the supreme power in college football.”

“You know that and Heather knows it and I know it, and even though I’m sitting right now across the street from the SEC headquarters, they know it. There is no escaping what has happened,” said Finebaum.

As for Curt Cignetti and Indiana, Finebaum has also come around – although the Hoosiers hardly gave him a choice, winning their two CFP games by a combined 69 points.



“They have a chance to be among the very best [ever],” said Finebaum ahead of Indiana’s national title clash with Miami. “A week from today we may declare them that.”