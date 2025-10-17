ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Extension
The general feeling around Bloomington following Indiana’s extension of head coach Curt Cignetti: a mixture of elation and relief. Not only is the Hoosiers’ head man not at risk of being poached in the coming months, but Cignetti is officially here to stay for years to come.
Even outside of the state of Indiana, the college football world appears to have nothing but respect – along with a bit of surprise that Indiana had the funds – for the decision to extend Cignetti and quell any worries amid the Penn State head coach opening (along with other notable programs).
Paul Finebaum sounds off on Indiana extending Cignetti
Yet, there’s always one man that doesn’t agree. In a real shocker, that man just so happens to be the SEC’s No. 1 fan: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.
“The Voice of the SEC” made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, and Stephen A. Smith posed a question to Finebaum:“
Did Indiana make the right move with Cignetti?”
“They did not… I think everyone on this panel agrees he’s done a phenomenal job [at Indiana], but, Stephen A., this is how programs get in trouble. They just gave him an extension and a contract raise at the end of last season. We are barely at the midpoint [of the season]. Let it play out before you completely send the Brinks truck,” began Finebaum.
“I’m not still convinced that Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America. He has coached brilliantly this year, but can’t you let it play out a little bit. He has one big win, maybe one and a half, including the win a couple of weeks ago over Illinois,” continued Finebaum in his attempt to downplay Cignetti’s success.
“Take a deep breath Indiana. Let the season play out a little bit, before you mortgage a guaranteed $93 million contract that you may have to figure out a way to pay for down the road,” said Finebaum.
On one hand, there is some truth to the point Finebaum is making. Is Indiana perhaps caught up in the excitement of Cignetti and the program’s never-seen-before feats?
Maybe. But, then again, who in their right mind would risk losing the man responsible for achievements the school has never seen? And, mind you, he’s done it in just two seasons.
A 53-point win over a top-ten opponent, a road victory against a top-three team, and soon-to-be back-to-back College Football Playoff berths, to just name a few.
So did Indiana make the right decision? Well, when the choices are to either pay the greatest coach in program history what he rightfully deserves or potentially let him walk and risk becoming the laughing stock of college football once again, then the answer is simple: pay the man.