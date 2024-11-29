Playoff? Indiana Players, Curt Cignetti Downplay It To Focus On Task At-Hand
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has not spoken publicly since the College Football Playoff committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday.
That’s not unexpected. Cignetti holds his media availability on Monday, and the Inside Indiana radio show was pre-taped before the rankings came out due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Even if Cignetti had spoken after Indiana received a No. 10 ranking in the latest CFP rankings, it’s not likely he would have had too much to say about it. There's a game this week - the Old Oaken Bucket game at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday - and that takes precedence.
Though Cignetti has a reputation for saying things off-the-cuff, he chooses his words carefully and picks his spots when he says something that will gain attention.
Cignetti will go on a forum like ESPN’s College GameDay and say that “people can stick that narrative up their you-know-what" as it related to Indiana’s strength of schedule going into last Saturday’s Ohio State game, but as a day-to-day thing, he generally keeps the bluster under wraps.
That’s because he wants his focus and the Hoosiers’ eyes on what to do right on the football field, always. This is reflected in Indiana's players and their attitude on their place in the college football pecking order.
When asked about the College Football Playoff possibilities this week, the Hoosiers who were asked about it downplayed their interest in it.
“I don't go out of my way to watch it. I don't like to buy into it too much. That's about the only way I see it is by social media,” Indiana tight end Zach Horton said.
Indiana wide receiver Myles Price was asked if he looked at the rankings.
“Nope, not at all. Try not to even look at it. I see it, but you can't help but see it when you scroll on social media. But I try not to pay attention,” Price said.
“I don't care what those rankings say. We know what we have here. We believe in each other, and that's all that matters,” Price added.
While that’s an understandable thing to say, it may also seem like an odd approach to take. Unlike the Associated Press Top 25, which is a reflection of media voters who take a ceremonial role in determining the college football pecking order, the College Football Playoff rankings absolutely will determine Indiana’s postseason fate.
Price conceded that he pays a little bit of attention, but even though the rankings determine Indiana’s fate? So does execution on the football field. That’s what is controllable for the players.
“You get a taste of it every sip of it, every once in a while. But after that, you know it's time to play ball,” Price said.
As it is for so many teams, the Hoosiers take after their coach in terms of their approach to the College Football Playoff. Cignetti kept it basic when he commented about it during his Monday press conference.
“I said what I had to say about the College Football Playoff after the (Ohio State) game. The only thing I'm going to say today is we're sitting in a good spot. But we've got to take care of business,” Cignetti said.
