Point Spreads For All Week 1 Games Involving Big Ten Teams

The college football season kicks into high gear on Thursday night after a small taste in Week 0. Now we're on to Week 1, with most everyone around the country hitting the field.

The Big Ten slate is very full, with high-profile national TV games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Penn State and Purdue kick things off on Thursday night in a big conference game between two teams hoping to contend for division titles.

Indiana and Illinois meet on Friday in another season-opening conference game and No. 2-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame is a rare meeting between the two historical powers.

Here's the full Big Ten schedule for Week 1, with the latest odds on every game, records from a year ago and the over/under lines on season win totals:

Thursday night (Sept. 1) games

Penn State at Purdue

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 4-5 in Big Ten in 2021) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year).

FOX RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, but both are receiving votes. Penn State would be No. 29 with 160 points. Purdue, with 17 points, would be ranked No. 34. Penn State (246) would be ranked No. 27 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue received just two points, good for No. 49.

Sean Clifford is back for a sixth season at Penn State. He has thrown for 7,839 yards in his career with the Nittany Lions.

New Mexico State at Minnesota

WHO: New Mexico State Aggies (2-10 as independent in 2021) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year).

Big Ten Network RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, but Minnesota is receiving votes. They would be ranked No. 32. In the Coaches Poll, Minnesota received just two points, good for No. 42.

Friday night (Sept. 2) games

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

WHO: Western Michigan Broncos (8-5, 5-4 in the Mid-American in 2021) at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 7-2 in Big Ten last year).

FOX RANKINGS: Michigan State is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll. Western Michigan is not ranked.

Illinois at Indiana

WHO: Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0 this season, and 5-7, 4-5 in Big Ten in 2021) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-10, 0-9 in Big Ten last year),

FOX RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, nor are they receiving votes.

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen missed a lot of the 2021 season with injuries, but he's healthy now and expected to have a major impact on the Hoosiers' secondary this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday (Sept. 3) games

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan

WHO: Colorado State Rams (3-9, 2-6 in Mountain West in 2021) at Michigan Wolverines (12-2, 8-1 in Big Ten last year).

FOX RANKINGS: Michigan is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. Colorado State is not ranked.

Buffalo at Maryland

WHO: Buffalo Bulls (4-8, 2-6 in Mid-American in 2021) at Maryland Terrapins (7-6, 3-6 in Big Ten last year).

Big Ten Network RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.



South Dakota State at Iowa

WHO: South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-4, 5-3 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 7-2 in Big Ten last year).

FOX Sports 1 RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked, but Iowa is close in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. They got 164 points in the preseason poll, and would rank No. 28. The Hawkeyes would be No. 26 in the Coaches Poll. South Dakota State is ranked No. 3 in the FCS poll.



Rutgers at Boston College

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-8, 2-7 in Big Ten in 2021) at Boston College Eagles (6-6, 2-6 in ACC last year).

ACC Network RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.

North Dakota at Nebraska

WHO: North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-6, 3-5 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1 this season, 3-9, 1-8 in Big Ten last year).

Big Ten Network RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin

WHO: Illinois State Redbirds (4-7, 2-6 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year),

FOX Sports 1 RANKINGS: Wisconsin is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. Illinois State is not ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is a Heisman Trophy contender in 2022. (USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State