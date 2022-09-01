Point Spreads For All Week 1 Games Involving Big Ten Teams
It's full-go for college football this weekend and the national spotlight will be shining brightly on the Big Ten once again. Purdue hosts Penn State in a huge conference game on Thursday, following by Illinois-Indiana on Friday and the best game of Week 1 — No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State — on Saturday night in prime time. Here are all the latest point spreads for the game, plus season over/under win totals.
The college football season kicks into high gear on Thursday night after a small taste in Week 0. Now we're on to Week 1, with most everyone around the country hitting the field.
The Big Ten slate is very full, with high-profile national TV games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Penn State and Purdue kick things off on Thursday night in a big conference game between two teams hoping to contend for division titles.
Indiana and Illinois meet on Friday in another season-opening conference game and No. 2-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame is a rare meeting between the two historical powers.
Here's the full Big Ten schedule for Week 1, with the latest odds on every game, records from a year ago and the over/under lines on season win totals:
Thursday night (Sept. 1) games
Penn State at Purdue
- WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 4-5 in Big Ten in 2021) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: FOX
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, but both are receiving votes. Penn State would be No. 29 with 160 points. Purdue, with 17 points, would be ranked No. 34. Penn State (246) would be ranked No. 27 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue received just two points, good for No. 49.
- POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite over Purdue as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 53.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Penn State this season is 8. For Purdue, the over/under win total is 7.5.
New Mexico State at Minnesota
- WHO: New Mexico State Aggies (2-10 as independent in 2021) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, but Minnesota is receiving votes. They would be ranked No. 32. In the Coaches Poll, Minnesota received just two points, good for No. 42.
- POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 36-point favorite over New Mexico State as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Minnesota this season is 7.5.
Friday night (Sept. 2) games
Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State
- WHO: Western Michigan Broncos (8-5, 5-4 in the Mid-American in 2021) at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 7-2 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- RANKINGS: Michigan State is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll. Western Michigan is not ranked.
- POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 20.5-point favorite over Western Michigan as of Thursday morning according to the Fanduel website. The over/under is 54.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Michigan State this season is 7.5.
Illinois at Indiana
- WHO: Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0 this season, and 5-7, 4-5 in Big Ten in 2021) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-10, 0-9 in Big Ten last year),
- WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, nor are they receiving votes.
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 45.5. Indiana opened as a 3.5-point favorite on Monday, but the line has been dropping steadily all week.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Indiana this season is 4. For Illinois, the over/under win total was 4.5 prior to their 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week 0.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Saturday (Sept. 3) games
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan
- WHO: Colorado State Rams (3-9, 2-6 in Mountain West in 2021) at Michigan Wolverines (12-2, 8-1 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- RANKINGS: Michigan is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. Colorado State is not ranked.
- POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite over Colorado State as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 61.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Michigan this season is 9.5.
Buffalo at Maryland
- WHO: Buffalo Bulls (4-8, 2-6 in Mid-American in 2021) at Maryland Terrapins (7-6, 3-6 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.
- POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 20.5-point favorite over Buffalo as of Thursday morning according to the Fanduel website. The over/under is 54.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Maryland this season is 5.5.
South Dakota State at Iowa
- WHO: South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-4, 5-3 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 7-2 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked, but Iowa is close in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. They got 164 points in the preseason poll, and would rank No. 28. The Hawkeyes would be No. 26 in the Coaches Poll. South Dakota State is ranked No. 3 in the FCS poll.
- POINT SPREAD: There is no line on this game.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Iowa this season is 7.5.
Rutgers at Boston College
- WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-8, 2-7 in Big Ten in 2021) at Boston College Eagles (6-6, 2-6 in ACC last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- TV: ACC Network
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.
- POINT SPREAD: Boston College is a 7-point favorite over Rutgers as of Thursday morning according to the Fanduel website. The over/under is 54.5.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Rutgers this season is 4.
North Dakota at Nebraska
- WHO: North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-6, 3-5 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1 this season, 3-9, 1-8 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: 3:30 ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.
- POINT SPREAD: There is no line on this game.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Nebraska this season is 7.5. This was prior to last week's 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin
- WHO: Illinois State Redbirds (4-7, 2-6 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year),
- WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- RANKINGS: Wisconsin is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. Illinois State is not ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll.
- POINT SPREAD: There is no line on the game.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Wisconsin this season is 9.
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
- WHO: No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 2-6 in Missouri Valley in 2021) at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 6-3 in Big Ten last year).
- WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- TV: ABC
- RANKINGS: Notre Dame is ranked No. 5 in both the Associated Press Top-25 poll and the Coaches Poll. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in both poll, and received six first-place votes out of 63 in the AP poll and five of 65 first-place votes in the Coaches poll
- POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 17-point favorite over Notre Dame as of Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.
- SEASON TOTALS: According to the Fanduel website, the over/under wins total for Ohio State this season is 11.