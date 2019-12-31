Postcard From Florida: Easy to Forget How Amazing Bowl-Game Experiences Are

POSTCARD: To Hoosier Nation

FROM: Tom Brew, Sports Illustrated Indiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gator Bowl has been around for 75 years, and they do it right. Players from both Indiana and Tennessee are treated like kings all week leading up to Thursday night's game before a large crowd and a national TV audience.

Indiana is staying at the swanky Omni Amelia Island Resort this week, about a half-hour or so north of TIAA Bank Stadium. And since the Hoosiers arrived on Saturday afternoon, they've enjoyed every minute of their new digs.

Staying in $500 a night suites right along the Atlantic Ocean is a completely new experience for a lot of these kids. many of whom have come from tough environments and have never seen anything as luxurious as this.

Several Indiana players dipped their toes in the ocean — for the first time ever. They've enjoyed all the amenities of the resort while they get ready for the game, able to work out of palatial meeting rooms for each position group.

Sunday night, for instance, was special, too. The Hoosiers' "Welcome to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dinner'' was off the charts.

"I had clams for the first time ever,'' said 6-foot-6, 305-pound freshman offensive lineman Matt Bedford. "I tried lobster for the first time as well. Tried it the first time without butter, and the second time with butter. You definitely need butter.

"Most of the seafood I've had, being from Memphis, is catfish and shrimp. But being here, and being able to eat different foods that they bring in from Jacksonville is great. I appreciate the culture. We're eating like there's no tomorrow.''

Senior defensive back Khalil Bryant, who's a Jacksonville native, drove home 12 hours with his girlfriend so he could have Christmas with his family in Jacksonville. He met his teammates when they arrived.

Christmas dinner with family was great, he said, but the welcome dinner blew him away.

"Oh man, there was so much good food there,'' Bryant said. "They're really treating us great here. Jacksonville is definitely making a good impression on all my teammates.''

