Big Ten Bowl Tracker: Spartans Get League's First Win

The Big Ten got off to a good start in bowl season when Michigan State beat Wake Forest 27-21 Friday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl and Yankee Stadium in New York.

Iowa will look to get the second win later on Friday night.

There are nine Big Ten teams playing in bowl games this season. Here is our tracker of all the games, and we'll update it daily. Bowl games involving Big Ten teams run through Jan. 2.

Here are the games:

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

When: Friday, Dec. 27

Michigan State by 3.5 points The skinny: Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown as Michigan State pulled out a much needs win over Wake Forest of the ACC. The Spartans trailed 21-20 at halftime, but Lewerke hit Cody White for a 10-yard score with 10:16 to go in the third quarter and the vaunted Spartans defense took it from there, pitching a shutout in the second half. Lewerke was 26-for-37 passing and this was his fourth 300-yard passing game of the year.

1-0 BIG TEN TEAMS VERSUS SPREAD: 1-0

Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. USC

Friday, December 27, 8 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

FoxSports1 Records: Iowa (9-3), USC (8-4)

Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Memphis

Saturday, Dec. 28, Noon ET Where: AT & T Stadium Arlington, Texas

ESPN Records: Penn State (10-2), Memphis (12-1)

Fiesta Bowl (Playoff): Ohio State vs. Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN Records: Ohio State (13-0), Clemson (13-0)

Redbox Bowl: Illinois vs. California

Monday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

FOX Records: Illinois (6-6), California (7-5)

Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN Records: Minnesota (10-2), Auburn (9-3)

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

ABC Records: Michigan (9-3), Alabama (10-2)

Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN Records: Wisconsin (10-3), Oregon (11-2)

Gator Bowl: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)