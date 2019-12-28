Big Ten Bowl Tracker: Spartans Get League's First Win
The Big Ten got off to a good start in bowl season when Michigan State beat Wake Forest 27-21 Friday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl and Yankee Stadium in New York.
Iowa will look to get the second win later on Friday night.
There are nine Big Ten teams playing in bowl games this season. Here is our tracker of all the games, and we'll update it daily. Bowl games involving Big Ten teams run through Jan. 2.
Here are the games:
Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
- When: Friday, Dec. 27
- Where: Yankee Stadium, New York
- Records: Michigan State (7-6), Wake Forest (8-5)
- Line: Michigan State by 3.5 points
- The skinny: Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown as Michigan State pulled out a much needs win over Wake Forest of the ACC. The Spartans trailed 21-20 at halftime, but Lewerke hit Cody White for a 10-yard score with 10:16 to go in the third quarter and the vaunted Spartans defense took it from there, pitching a shutout in the second half. Lewerke was 26-for-37 passing and this was his fourth 300-yard passing game of the year.
- BIG TEN BOWL RECORD: 1-0
- BIG TEN TEAMS VERSUS SPREAD: 1-0
Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. USC
- When: Friday, December 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
- TV: FoxSports1
- Records: Iowa (9-3), USC (8-4)
- Line: Iowa by 1.5 points
Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Memphis
- When: Saturday, Dec. 28, Noon ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Penn State (10-2), Memphis (12-1)
- Line: Penn State by 7 points
Fiesta Bowl (Playoff): Ohio State vs. Clemson
- When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Ohio State (13-0), Clemson (13-0)
- Line: Clemson by 2 points
Redbox Bowl: Illinois vs. California
- When: Monday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
- TV: FOX
- Records: Illinois (6-6), California (7-5)
- Line: California by 6 points
Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Minnesota (10-2), Auburn (9-3)
- Line: Auburn by 7 points
Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Records: Michigan (9-3), Alabama (10-2)
- Line: Alabama by 7 points
Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Wisconsin (10-3), Oregon (11-2)
- Line: Wisconsin by 3 points
Gator Bowl: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
- When: Thursday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Records: W Indiana (8-4), Tennessee (7-5)
- Line: Tennessee by 1.5 points