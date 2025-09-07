Projecting Indiana's Spot in the AP Poll After Week Two Win Over Kennesaw State
After an all-around poor showing in Indiana’s 2025 opener against Old Dominion (won just 27-14), the Hoosiers bounced back with an efficient, dominant 56-9 win over Kennesaw State.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza took care of business, going 18-for-25 for 245 yards and four scores and, notably, established a key connection with star wideout Elijah Sarratt, as the pair connected nine times for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
On the ground, the Hoosiers were equally impressive, scampering for 313 yards and three scores on an excellent 8.0 yards per carry. Defensively, Curt Cignetti’s crew forced a pair of turnovers and allowed just nine points.
But was the Hoosiers performance on both sides of the football enough to convince AP voters they’re worthy of a boost in Sunday’s poll? And how many teams ahead of Indiana fell – and which of those squads can be jumped? We answer all those questions here:
Every team ranked above the Hoosiers that fell:
No. 17 SMU
Baylor 48, SMU 45
No. 15 Michigan
Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
No. 13 Florida
South Florida 18, Florida 16
No. 12 Arizona State
Mississippi State 24, Arizona State 20
Others that had close calls
No. 20 Ole Miss
Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23
No. 8 Clemson
Clemson 27, Troy 16
Clemson trailed 16-3 at the break
Which teams can Indiana realistically jump?
SMU and Florida
Both SMU and Florida fell at home – although each faced a stellar squad that received votes in last week’s AP poll. Expect both the Mustangs and Gators to slip behind Indiana, with SMU likely falling out of the top 25 altogether.
Baylor and South Florida over Indiana?
Both the Bears and the Bulls appear poised to enter the top 25, and expect South Florida – which now has two ranked wins on its resume – to fly past Indiana.
With so much going on, we’ll offer a quick, concise recap: Indiana will climb two spots (past SMU and Florida), but be passed up by South Florida. (Overall net gain is one spot – so far.)
Arizona State
The Sun Devils dropped their contest to the SEC’s premier bottom feeder: Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were 2-10 (0-8 SEC) and were projected to finish last in the conference, per the 2025 preseason poll. Arizona State was also underwhelming in its season opener (beat Northern Arizona just 38-19). Expect Indiana to move ahead of Arizona State
Michigan
This one’s a bit tougher. A road loss to a top-20 team from the SEC. How much can AP voters fault Michigan for this one? Well, considering how poor the offense looked, we’ll say the Wolverines drop just enough for Indiana to move past them.