Hoosiers Now

Projecting Indiana's Spot in the AP Poll After Week Two Win Over Kennesaw State

The Hoosiers were superb in their 56-9 win, but it came against Kennesaw State. Was it enough to move them up in Sunday's AP poll? We make our prediction.

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an all-around poor showing in Indiana’s 2025 opener against Old Dominion (won just 27-14), the Hoosiers bounced back with an efficient, dominant 56-9 win over Kennesaw State. 

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza took care of business, going 18-for-25 for 245 yards and four scores and, notably, established a key connection with star wideout Elijah Sarratt, as the pair connected nine times for 97 yards and three touchdowns. 

On the ground, the Hoosiers were equally impressive, scampering for 313 yards and three scores on an excellent 8.0 yards per carry. Defensively, Curt Cignetti’s crew forced a pair of turnovers and allowed just nine points. 

But was the Hoosiers performance on both sides of the football enough to convince AP voters they’re worthy of a boost in Sunday’s poll? And how many teams ahead of Indiana fell – and which of those squads can be jumped? We answer all those questions here:

Every team ranked above the Hoosiers that fell:

Elijah Sarrat
Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

No. 17 SMU

Baylor 48, SMU 45

No. 15 Michigan

Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

No. 13 Florida 

South Florida 18, Florida 16

No. 12 Arizona State

Mississippi State 24, Arizona State 20

Others that had close calls

No. 20 Ole Miss

Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23

No. 8 Clemson

Clemson 27, Troy 16 

Clemson trailed 16-3 at the break

Which teams can Indiana realistically jump?

Curt Cignett
Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks into the stadium prior to the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

SMU and Florida

Both SMU and Florida fell at home – although each faced a stellar squad that received votes in last week’s AP poll. Expect both the Mustangs and Gators to slip behind Indiana, with SMU likely falling out of the top 25 altogether. 

Baylor and South Florida over Indiana?

Both the Bears and the Bulls appear poised to enter the top 25, and expect South Florida – which now has two ranked wins on its resume – to fly past Indiana. 

With so much going on, we’ll offer a quick, concise recap: Indiana will climb two spots (past SMU and Florida), but be passed up by South Florida. (Overall net gain is one spot – so far.) 

Arizona State

The Sun Devils dropped their contest to the SEC’s premier bottom feeder: Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were 2-10 (0-8 SEC) and were projected to finish last in the conference, per the 2025 preseason poll. Arizona State was also underwhelming in its season opener (beat Northern Arizona just 38-19). Expect Indiana to move ahead of Arizona State

Michigan

This one’s a bit tougher. A road loss to a top-20 team from the SEC. How much can AP voters fault Michigan for this one? Well, considering how poor the offense looked, we’ll say the Wolverines drop just enough for Indiana to move past them. 

Indiana on SI Verdict: The Hoosiers move up to No. 20

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Home/Football