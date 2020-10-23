SI.com
HoosiersNow
Purdue's Rondale Moore Out for Saturday's Game Against Iowa

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After opting back in to the 2020 season in September, Purdue announced Friday that Rondale Moore is out for the team's season-opener against Iowa.

All the program announced is that Moore will not be available for Saturday's game. No other information has been provided.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and he won't be at the game to coach the Boilermakers.

Brohm said this week that multiple Purdue players would likely miss the game as well, but there's no reason given for why Moore is missing the game yet.

Moore was one of the nation's most explosive receivers when he was a freshman in 2018. He had 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He missed a majority of his sophomore season with a hamstring injury, and he originally opted out of this season before the Big Ten had any concrete plan in place.

"So for me, I think the whole decision behind me opting out was the uncertainty and to secure my safety and my mother's safety," Moore said on ESPN2 in September. "It was important to me to kind of dig deeper and find out some more information, and hopefully the Big Ten would come to terms and find a way to get things done and we'd have a season.

"So, the Big Ten found a way to consistently test and have safety protocols that made me feel safe, so I want to thank them. I want to thank Purdue as well for keeping me safe as I've been here, so I've decided to opt back in, and you know, play for the Boilers this season."

No matter what the reason is, the Boilermakers will be without their star receiver for their first game of the season.

As for Indiana, Tom Allen said Thursday that he will announce prior to kickoff if any players are missing the game.

The Hoosiers square off against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.

