Rolijah Hardy is Ready to Step in the Spotlight

Junior linebacker Rolijah Hardy was almost an afterthought to pundits as a recruit out of Navy Prep. After spot duty as a freshman, Hardy had a breakout out season for the Hoosiers last year when he led the defense in tackles (102) and sacks (8).



This year, Hardy is on several preseason All-American and All-Big Ten lists as the Hoosiers will have to replace Aiden Fisher.



"I appreciate the recognition, but it is all preseason stuff. So, you just try to take that, use that as confidence that you have that ability and then just going from there for the season." Hardy said in a fall camp media session.

Rolijah Hardy Is Ready for a Bigger Role With Indiana

The Hoosiers lose their leader and green dot play in Aiden Fisher, who manned the middle of IU's defense for two seasons. While fellow linebacker Isaiah Jones will be the green dot this year, Hardy is still expected to take the lessons he learned from Fisher and help lead a defense that is expected to be one of the best in the nation.

"Aiden is a great player and definitely learned a lot from him, for me the past two years," Hardy said. "He was a great leader. That leadership role between me and Isaiah [Jones] has to be bigger this year. Also, making more plays without him out there. Someone has to make those plays, so it may as well be me and [Isaiah] at the linebacker position."

Hardy's success at the college level flashed early as he showed his playmaking ability with a pick-six in the 2024 spring game. Hardy felt like he could be a difference-maker early in his career.

"That second game (Western Illinois), I think I had a good game (2 tackles and a pick six) and then Michigan State (3 tackles). I think things started coming around for me, but I mean, that's just thing with (defensive coordinator Bryant) Haines coaching; I feel like anytime any player got to be ready to step up."

Hardy can do it all at linebacker as well. He was very successful rushing the passer, finishing with eight sacks and he possesses the athleticism to stay with receivers.



His coverage on a fourth down late in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State shows just how versatile he can be. On that play, Fisher was off the field after getting dinged up the play before. Glimpses like that give IU fans a window into the future, and it looks bright.

Hardy's transition into the spotlight has been virtually seamless. From freshman prospect to the team's leading tackler as a sophomore, Hardy will be ready to shine even brighter as a junior.