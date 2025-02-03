Sam Simpson Becomes First Member of 2026 Indiana Football Recruiting Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has landed the first member of its 2026 high school recruiting class.
Sam Simpson, an offensive lineman from Wisconsin, recently announced his commitment to Indiana.
Simpson is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman currently in his junior year at River Falls High School in Wisconsin. He's considered a three-star recruit, the No. 48 interior offensive lineman and the second-ranked player in Wisconsin among class of 2026 recruits.
Simpson was named to the 2024 WFCA large school all-state team, as well as the 2024 Big Rivers Conference first-team offense.
Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad visited Simpson on Jan. 29, and he announced a scholarship offer on Jan. 31 during his visit to Bloomington. He also held offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois and Kansas.
Simpson is the first member of Indiana's 2026 recruiting class, but the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class included three offensive linemen: Baylor Wilkin, Matt Marek and Evan Parker. Indiana also landed three offensive lineman in the transfer portal in recent weeks: Pat Coogan, Kahlil Benson and Zen Michalski.
Bostad will be in his third season as Indiana's offensive line coach in 2025, following recent stints at Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Bucanneers and Tennessee Titans.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA ROSTER UPDATES: Indiana updated its 2025 roster with some notables players no longer with the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- COOGAN COMMITS: Pat Coogan makes quick commitment to Indiana after visit on Friday. CLICK HERE
- HOW INDIANA'S OFFENSE IS SHAPING UP: An early look at how Indiana's offense looks for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE.
- HOW INDIANA'S DEFENSE IS SHAPING UP: Here's a position-by-position breakdown of Indiana's defense heading into 2025. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA REPORTEDLY RETAINING HAINES: Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has had his contract re-worked for the 2025 season, according to Matt Zeinitz of 247Sports. CLICK HERE
- PORTAL RANKINGS: Curt Cignetti has reloaded Indiana’s roster for the 2025 season through the transfer portal. Here's where the incoming class ranks nationally. CLICK HERE.