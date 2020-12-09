HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Scott Dolson Puts Out Statement Regarding Big Ten's Decision on Conference Title Game

Indiana respects the Big Ten's decision on allowing Ohio State to compete in the Big Ten championship game.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the Big Ten officially removed the six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the conference championship game, allowing Ohio State to represent the East Division with five games played, a lot of Indiana fans are upset.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 on the season, firmly in second place in the Big Ten East, and only lost to Ohio State 42-35 on Nov. 21.

But Indiana won't be competing for the Big Ten Championship this season, so Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson put out a statement regarding the news:

“Coach Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season. We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top-25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed. From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history.”

Indiana's game with Purdue this weekend has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases within both programs.

