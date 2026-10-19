The Silver Lining From Indiana Football's Loss to Ohio State

Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has a non-zero number in its loss column for the first time in a couple of years (22 games, to be exact). Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) put it there on Saturday, by way of a 19-15 win at Memorial Stadium.

So, is the sky falling in Bloomington? Not even close. We break down the half-glass-full outlook, and key in on a position group that flourished – at least in one aspect – in the loss.

Indiana didn’t play its best game vs. Ohio State – and still should have won

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let’s rewind the tape: 4th-and-4 for all the marbles. Nick Marsh in the end zone, sipping a drink with an umbrella in it. But Josh Hoover, admittedly under pressure, sends a skying pass that Marsh successfully tracks – but out of bounds.

Josh Hoover finds Nick Marsh - BUT HE'S OUT OF BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/WCcs1mUefF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

Could Marsh have been a little more aware? Certainly. Could Hoover have thrown a better ball? Easily. If either of those were the case, the Hoosiers very likely win that game and the narrative is flipped.

Instead, all of these concerns are just growing opportunities. The question in that alternate reality: if Indiana beat Ohio State despite Hoover’s inaccuracy, a horrid showing from the special teams unit and two fourth-down touchdowns from the Buckeyes, then how good is Indiana going to be when it puts it all together?

One play doesn’t change all of that. The Hoosiers, if they reach their ceiling – which, based on Curt Cignetti’s body of work, they will – are still all of a national title contender.

Losses happen. Undefeated is never the norm. And growing pains are better experienced in Week 7 than the postseason. (And if you’re going to lose to anyone, Ohio State isn’t a bad option.)

Indiana flourished in this area of the game against Ohio State

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes for a touchdown to Turbo Richard (1) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zooming in on the specifics of the contest, one true silver lining does emerge: the Hoosiers pass protection. Quarterback Josh Hoover was sacked once on Saturday. (It was about as bad as it gets, though. It was a free rusher on a key fourth-down play, and the ball came loose.)

Hoover also had to toss one into the dirt in the first half thanks to a flying in Ohio State linebacker, but that was about it. Aside from that, Indiana’s front five was spectacular on passing downs (not so much on the ground, unfortunately).

The Hoosiers O-Line gave Hoover all the time in the world, and fairly consistently. Indiana’s receivers found open space with regularity, often because they had time to get through their entire route (it also helps that Charlie Becker and Marsh are two of the receivers).

Josh Hoover connects with Nick Marsh for the response!@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/vfQlGdiM2l — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

Hoover, for his part, did a good job of navigating in the pocket and taking off when necessary. Of note, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia rarely turned up the heat. But there is no overstating how difficult it is to win across the board against the ultra-talented Buckeyes pass rushers.

Yet Indiana’s offensive line did, and just about every single time. Hoover’s inability to take advantage – went just 20-of-40 – is a different story, but the performance from his linemen couldn’t have been much better.