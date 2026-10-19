The Silver Lining From Indiana Football's Loss to Ohio State
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Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has a non-zero number in its loss column for the first time in a couple of years (22 games, to be exact). Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) put it there on Saturday, by way of a 19-15 win at Memorial Stadium.
So, is the sky falling in Bloomington? Not even close. We break down the half-glass-full outlook, and key in on a position group that flourished – at least in one aspect – in the loss.
Indiana didn’t play its best game vs. Ohio State – and still should have won
Let’s rewind the tape: 4th-and-4 for all the marbles. Nick Marsh in the end zone, sipping a drink with an umbrella in it. But Josh Hoover, admittedly under pressure, sends a skying pass that Marsh successfully tracks – but out of bounds.
Could Marsh have been a little more aware? Certainly. Could Hoover have thrown a better ball? Easily. If either of those were the case, the Hoosiers very likely win that game and the narrative is flipped.
Instead, all of these concerns are just growing opportunities. The question in that alternate reality: if Indiana beat Ohio State despite Hoover’s inaccuracy, a horrid showing from the special teams unit and two fourth-down touchdowns from the Buckeyes, then how good is Indiana going to be when it puts it all together?
One play doesn’t change all of that. The Hoosiers, if they reach their ceiling – which, based on Curt Cignetti’s body of work, they will – are still all of a national title contender.
Losses happen. Undefeated is never the norm. And growing pains are better experienced in Week 7 than the postseason. (And if you’re going to lose to anyone, Ohio State isn’t a bad option.)
Indiana flourished in this area of the game against Ohio State
Zooming in on the specifics of the contest, one true silver lining does emerge: the Hoosiers pass protection. Quarterback Josh Hoover was sacked once on Saturday. (It was about as bad as it gets, though. It was a free rusher on a key fourth-down play, and the ball came loose.)
Hoover also had to toss one into the dirt in the first half thanks to a flying in Ohio State linebacker, but that was about it. Aside from that, Indiana’s front five was spectacular on passing downs (not so much on the ground, unfortunately).
The Hoosiers O-Line gave Hoover all the time in the world, and fairly consistently. Indiana’s receivers found open space with regularity, often because they had time to get through their entire route (it also helps that Charlie Becker and Marsh are two of the receivers).
Hoover, for his part, did a good job of navigating in the pocket and taking off when necessary. Of note, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia rarely turned up the heat. But there is no overstating how difficult it is to win across the board against the ultra-talented Buckeyes pass rushers.
Yet Indiana’s offensive line did, and just about every single time. Hoover’s inability to take advantage – went just 20-of-40 – is a different story, but the performance from his linemen couldn’t have been much better.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf