Social Media Reacts to Indiana Star Omar Cooper's NFL Draft Night

Of all the players in the NFL Draft, no one really moved up mock draft boards like Omar Cooper Jr. did the last few months.



Before the NFL Combine, most pundits had the Indiana receiver going somewhere in the second round, but after a strong combine performance, Cooper Jr. was a consensus first-round pick.



Some experts even had Cooper Jr. as a top 15 pick and the third-best wide receiver. Ultimately, though, Cooper Jr. was the fifth wide receiver taken and the 30th overall pick after the New York used the last of three first-round picks on him Thursday night.

The Man Behind the Catch of the Year

If there's one play that stands out over Cooper Jr.'s four-year career, it's the go-ahead touchdown grab he made against Penn State.

Omar Cooper Jr. with the CATCH OF THE YEAR 🔥



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/fOdEUvnSQo — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) November 8, 2025

Considering the Hoosiers trailed 24-20 with less than 40 seconds left in the game, you could make the argument this was the most clutch play of the year, too, but that's a discussion for a different day. Nonetheless, what an insane catch by Cooper Jr., and arguably the best catch in Indiana football history.



Not only did Cooper Jr. high-point the ball and maintain possession with a defender draped all over him, but he also got both feet down in bounds. You only need one foot in college, but he got two feet down, making this catch that much more insane.

He talked about the catch late Thursday night with the New York media and how it changed how people viewed him on campus afterwards.



As for Cooper Jr.'s career, give the man some credit; he never left Bloomington. That's rare in today's world of college sports.



To top it off, don't forget how bad Indiana was at football before Curt Cignetti arrived. It would have been easy for Cooper Jr. to leave, but he never did.

Cooper Jr.'s Family Don "Catch of the Year" Shirts

Brownie points to the Cooper family for the "Catch of the Year" shirts. Social media went bonkers over it and rightfully so.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s family rocked "CATCH OF THE YEAR" shirts on his NFL draft night 🔥



That's tough 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YmdL2wDhUw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2026

Cooper Jr. had a great career at Indiana, capped off by winning a National Championship, but his shining moment was that catch, so good for the Cooper family for embracing it one last time before his NFL career begins.

Jets Fans React to Cooper Jr. Pick

JETS TRADE UP FOR WR OMAR COOPER JR LIVE REACTION



LET'S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/qogNKlF1Dv — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) April 24, 2026

This guy hit the nail on the head. The Jets had one heck of a draft, and Cooper Jr. is an ideal piece to complement Garrett Wilson Jr.



New York had to trade up with San Francisco to get Cooper Jr. at 30, but the consensus is it was worth it.



Pleasing Jets fans is hard, but general manager Darren Mooyey did just that after landing Cooper Jr., David Bailey (No. 2 overall), and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16 overall) all in the first round.