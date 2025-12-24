Jets Make Final Roster Decision on Justin Fields Amid Difficult Season
Although Justin Fields has been sidelined since Nov. 13, his season with the Jets is now officially over. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have placed Fields on season-ending injured reserve.
New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract to join the Jets over the offseason. The Fields experiment may have reached its end on Nov. 17 when the Jets decided to make a move to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was injured, which led the team to shift to undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook, who has started New York’s past two games.
Per ESPN, Fields has been bothered in recent weeks by knee soreness. He returned to practice last week, but first-year coach Aaron Glenn said he was not progressing as the team had hoped.
“Man, we tried to see how we can get this to work, but it wasn't getting as better as we would like it,” Glenn said via ESPN. “So, we want to make sure we get a focus on that to make sure we get him better.”
On Monday, Glenn told reporters that Cook would make his third start for the Jets this week as they take on the Patriots in Week 17. Fields made nine starts for the Jets this season, throwing for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns to one interception while completing 62.7% of his throws. Fields is set to have a $23 million hit against the cap for New York next season with $22 million in dead cap should the Jets decide to part ways with the fifth-year QB and former first-round pick.
The Jets are sitting at 3–12 and will finish their season against the Patriots and Bills.