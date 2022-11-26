Tailgate Tales: Indiana Versus Purdue in Last Home Game of the Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The final home game of the season is here, and the Old Oaken Bucket is at stake for the Hoosiers as they look to take down rival Purdue at Memorial Stadium.

Hoosiers Now reporter and host Haley Jordan ventured off into the tailgate fields to chat with both Indiana and Purdue fans about the rivalry. Fans gave their score predictions and also told us what players they wanted to see have a lights out performance.

On Indiana's side, answers ranged from everybody needs to have a solid day to running back Shaun Shivers. For Purdue, the focus was quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Saturday's game will be the 124th all-time meeting between the two programs and the 97th meeting since the first Old Oaken Bucket game played in 1925.

The Hoosiers have won five of the last eight contests against Purdue including a double overtime win on the road in 2019. In 2020, the game was canceled, and last season the Hoosiers lost 44-7 in West Lafayette to end a poor 2-10 season.

If the Hoosiers pull out a win today, the team will join a select group in program history to take home the Old Brass Spittoon and Old Oaken Bucket in the same season.

Last Saturday, Indiana finally got a win on its record following a seven-game losing streak. The Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31 in overtime to claim back the Spittoon.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he was excited he actually got to spit in it since the last time they won the trophy was in 2020 during COVID-19 when nobody was allowed to for health precautions.

"It's a trophy game, baby," Allen said. "What a win."

Can the Hoosiers pull off one more?