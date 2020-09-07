SI.com
Titans Add Former Indiana WR Nick Westbrook to Practice Squad

Tom Brew

The Tennessee Titans liked what they saw in former Indiana star wide receiver Nick Westbrook this summer, but they just didn't have room for him at a position with a lot of depth already. He was cut Saturday, but quickly brought back to the Titans' practice squad on Sunday.

Westbrook benefited from the NFL expanding practice squads this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Squads are now 16 players instead of 10. The Titans start the regular season on Sunday.

Rookies on the practice squad make $8,400 per week, per the new NFL collective bargaining agreement. The NFL minimum salary for 2020 is $495,000, so if Westbrook does get called up to the active roster, he will be paid 1/17th of that salary (around $28,000).

Two other former Hoosiers were cut on Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Dan Godsil and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Robert McCray. Both teams filled most of their practice squad slots over the weekend, but neither player was invited back.

A total of nine Hoosiers made 53-man rosters, and rookie offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers. Here are the nine, in alphabetical order.

Players who made the 53-man rosters

  • Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers: Tevin Coleman is in the mix for carries in the 49ers' deep backfield.
  • Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers: Starting guard Dan Feeney is on the Chargers' roster, and a key piece to their offensive line.
  • Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins: Running back Jordan Howard is fighting for the starting job with the Dolphins in his first year in South Florida. The fifth-year pro enters his first in Miami. Howard has the third-most rushing yards (3,895) and seventh-most rushing touchdowns (30) since entering the NFL in 2016.
  • Brandon Knight, Dallas Cowboys: Offensive lineman Brandon Knight is on the Cowboys' 53-man roster after cuts.
  • Wes Martin, Washington Football Team: Wes Martin, the second-year offensive lineman is a key part of this group up front.
  • Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans: The Titans have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and guard Rodger Saffold, who's in his second year with the team, is a big reason why. Here's a great story from SI's Titans reporter Mike Hogan: CLICK HERE
  • Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears: Offensive lineman Jason Spriggs is with the Bears after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Green Bay Packers.
  • Nate Sudfeld, Philadephia Eagles: Quarterback Nate Sudfeld has made the Eagles' 53-man roster after the team decided to keep three quarterbacks. Starter Carson Wentz and rookie draft pick Jalen Hurts (Alabama/Oklahoma) are on the roster as well.
  • Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers: Tight end Ian Thomas made the Panthers' 53-man roster but he is also dealing with a toe injury, and his status for the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Raiders is still in doubt.
