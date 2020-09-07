Titans Add Former Indiana WR Nick Westbrook to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans liked what they saw in former Indiana star wide receiver Nick Westbrook this summer, but they just didn't have room for him at a position with a lot of depth already. He was cut Saturday, but quickly brought back to the Titans' practice squad on Sunday.

Westbrook benefited from the NFL expanding practice squads this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Squads are now 16 players instead of 10. The Titans start the regular season on Sunday.

Rookies on the practice squad make $8,400 per week, per the new NFL collective bargaining agreement. The NFL minimum salary for 2020 is $495,000, so if Westbrook does get called up to the active roster, he will be paid 1/17th of that salary (around $28,000).

Two other former Hoosiers were cut on Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Dan Godsil and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Robert McCray. Both teams filled most of their practice squad slots over the weekend, but neither player was invited back.

A total of nine Hoosiers made 53-man rosters, and rookie offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers. Here are the nine, in alphabetical order.

Players who made the 53-man rosters