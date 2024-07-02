Three Hoosiers Among 10 Highest Graded Defensive Transfers in College Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Curt Cignetti is relying heavily on transfers in his first year as Indiana's head football coach. And according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he added some high-level talent.
Three of Indiana's incoming transfers are in the top 10 of PFF's highest-graded defensive transfers in all of college football.
Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds received an 89.7 grade during his freshman season at James Madison, the third-highest grade among all transfers. Defensive lineman CJ West, an incoming transfer from Kent State, ranks seventh among all transfers with an 85.9 grade.
And looking to provide more help in the secondary, safety Shawn Asbury received an 83.4 grade by PFF for his work at Old Dominion.
Indiana had to fend off the likes of Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, USC and others for Ponds, a 2023 Freshman All-American. At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Ponds played 13 games and made 10 starts at cornerback for James Madison in 2023. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He also jumped on a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.
"Great competitor, super intelligent, can really move, play the ball in the air," Cignetti said of Ponds. "So he was a big get, I think, but he’s going to have to earn it here. Nothing’s given, everything is earned not given and that’s the way it’s got to be. There’s got to be competition, that’s what makes everybody better. But I was thrilled we were able to get him.”
West should help reinforce an Indiana defensive line that lost Philip Blidi, Andre Carter LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas Jr. from last year's roster. At 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds, West totaled 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble for a 1-11 Kent State team in 2023.
Among all FBS defensive linemen, West ranked eighth in PFF’s defensive grade, 11th in run defense, 21st in coverage and 23rd in pass rush.
“[West is] a really big person that had good initial quickness, violent, made a lot of plays at the nose guard position," Cignetti said. "We were looking for depth and health there. Gotta get him in shape, get him a little stronger. He has potential to really help us.”
Indiana landed Ponds and West during the spring transfer portal window, but Asbury was part of Cignetti's initial transfer portal haul in the winter.
Asbury is a 5-foot-9 safety who played two seasons at Old Dominion and one at Boston College. ln 2023 he logged 93 total tackles, which ranked fourth on the team. He also had six tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.
Asbury made seven tackles in Old Dominion's overtime loss to Western Kentucky in the Bahamas Bowl. He received an All-Sun Belt honorable mention.
The challenge Ponds, West and Asbury face is whether they can replicate these grades against tougher competition in the Big Ten. The same is true for many of Indiana's incoming transfers, as 23 come from mid-major schools.